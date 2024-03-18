NFL analyst calls Stefon Diggs’ cryptic post a bluff as Bills WR raises eyebrows

Stefon Diggs, the hero of the Minnesota Miracle, is now equally famous for his offseason antics. Last year, he sparked controversy when he missed a day of practice at the OTAs. This year, he posted a message on X that is turning heads.

However, according to NFL analyst Dan Graziano, his tweet had no real teeth.

Speaking on Monday's episode of "Get Up," the analyst essentially said Diggs was merely venting:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"[00:00:13] It's an overreaction [to make anything of this]. He does this a lot. He expresses his frustration openly. ... As of yesterday, his full $18.5 million salary for this year became fully guaranteed."

He went on to say that he checked in with people "close to the situation," claiming that the sentiment wasn't that Diggs wanted to get away from Josh Allen. Graziano claimed that it would cost the team more to move on from the wide receiver than it would to have him around in 2024.

Expand Tweet

Diggs posted a short three-word message on X last Friday, declaring that he was "ready for whatever." There was no context as such, and fans have speculated about the feelings behind the post ever since. Since then, he has gone on to post five more times on multiple topics, including Aaron Donald's retirement.

Stefon Diggs' production dropoff

Stefon Diggs at AFC Divisional Playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills

The Bills' top receiver wrapped 2022 with a stuffed stat sheet. Throughout that season, he earned 108 catches for 1429 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. While the numbers were impressive in the end, Stefon Diggs' production noticeably fell off in the year's second half.

Before Week 10, he logged at least 105 yards five times. After Week 10, he failed to do so even once.

Fast forward to the 2023 season, and his production followed a strikingly similar arc with a lower ceiling. Diggs ended the year with 1183 yards and eight receiving touchdowns. Once again, he started hot and essentially hit a wall.

By Week 6, Josh Allen's favorite target had eclipsed 99 yards five times. However, following Week 6, he failed to cross that mark. Additionally, between Week 6 and Week 17, he logged three touchdowns. Between Week 1 and Week 6, he had already logged five touchdowns.

Now on the wrong side of 30, questions will only grow about whether Father Time is catching up with Stefon Diggs. Some argue that there's plenty left in the tank for another few years, while others believe his decline is real. Will Diggs finish his career with the Buffalo Bills?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Get Up" and H/T Sportskeeda.