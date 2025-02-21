NFL analyst calls for Texans owner Cal McNair to "tear down" NRG Stadium

NFL analyst Mike Florio suggested Houston Texans owner Cal McNair demolish NRG Stadium and construct a new facility on the same grounds. This comment arrives amid growing discussions about the stadium's future in Houston.

The NFL analyst made these remarks during Pro Football Talk's "PM Show" on Thursday:

"You know, when somebody really rich shows up in town and buys a lot and there's a house on it that's perfectly fine, but they really want to flex. This is the ultimate flex. We're buying that house, which is perfectly fine, and we're tearing it down, and we're building a new house on that spot that is the flex. Just do that. Cal McNair tear down NRG Stadium, or, better yet, tear down the Astrodome and build the new Texans stadium there," said Florio (18:45).

The Texans organization has reportedly begun exploring future options for their stadium, including renovations and potentially building an entirely new venue.

NRG Stadium debate heats up as repair costs reach $2 billion

NFL: Houston Texans at New York Jets - Source: Imagn

Florio's suggestion spotlights the stadium situation in Houston, where NRG Stadium faces mounting maintenance challenges. According to a December facility condition assessment referenced by Houston Public Media on Friday, the stadium and surrounding NRG Park require an estimated $2 billion in repairs.

The Texans officially addressed these reports on Thursday, with team spokesperson Omar Majzoub stating:

"Our priority has always been to support a renovation of NRG Stadium and that's where our focus remains. As we've said before, we are committed to exploring all potential solutions to guarantee long-term success."

Completed in 2002 for $352 million (approximately $615 million in today's dollars), NRG Stadium made history as the NFL's first venue with a retractable roof. That roof recently sustained damage during Hurricane Beryl in July, requiring repairs that weren't completed until September.

Charles Blaine, president of Urban Reform, questioned the financial viability of pursuing a new stadium:

"If you're looking at your home budget, you would never think about taking on such a massive purchase when you're still paying off the old one. And it's not that old!" Blaine told KTRH Local Houston on Friday.

Blaine suggested the Texans might be using the new stadium talk as leverage:

"They're definitely looking at, 'If we ask for the big thing, we might get halfway there, which is to get our renovations covered.' So without a doubt, that's a part of the bargaining here."

When viewed in context with other NFL venues, however, NRG Stadium stands at a significant age. Since its opening in 2002, 12 NFL teams have moved into new facilities. If the Texans' lease (which expires in 2032) runs its course without replacement, NRG would rank among the league's older stadiums, with only five venues predating it once the Bills and Jaguars move before 2027.

