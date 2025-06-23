NFL analyst casts doubt on JK Dobbins eyeing to be Broncos lead rusher amid RB1 battle

The Denver Broncos are looking to completely redesign their backfield. Currently, they have a rookie and a veteran fighting it out for the RB1 position left vacant by Javonte Williams, who signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys in March.

The Broncos picked the former UCF RB RJ Harvey in the fifth round with the No. 60 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. While the rookie has shown great potential, the team also signed the veteran JK Dobbins to a one-year deal worth $5.25 million. NFL insider Nick Kosminder shared his thoughts on the supposed RB1 battle in Denver on Monday.

"Denver drafted RJ Harvey in the second round and the rookie showcased good hands and crisp route-running ability during the offseason program," Kosminder said. [H/T: The Athletic] "Just before minicamp ended, Denver also signed JK Dobbins to give the room a productive veteran presence it previously didn’t have."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Those two should lead the charge to replace Javonte Williams as the team’s leading rusher, but just how much of an upgrade one or both players can become will go a long way toward determining Denver’s offensive ceiling in its second season with quarterback Bo Nix."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

The Broncos' HC Sean Payton addressed his team's wide receiver situation

More than one of the Broncos' on-field positions has been the topic of discussion this offseason. While an RB1 battle is taking place, the team's coach Sean Payton recently opened up about the wide receiver situation.

Payton said that Courtland Sutton will be his WR1 with the TE Evan Engram, who joined the Broncos from the Jaguars. The HC claimed that the WR situation is in control at the moment, while also praising the rookie Pat Bryant.

"We’ve had great attendance," Payton said during a media session on June 11. "We’re very much aware each day if someone has an event or doing something. All good.”

"I like bigger receivers. He’s good at the line of scrimmage. I would say he has exceptionally strong hands in traffic. So it’s not that I don’t like smaller receivers, I do, but the bigger receivers that can block and are physical at the line of scrimmage… He showed those traits.”

It will be interesting to see how far the Broncos go next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.