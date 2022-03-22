"Zero chance he gets picked up"- NFL analyst certain Colin Kaepernick's football career is finished

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick's NFL career is over, according to analyst John Middlekauf. Having not been sighted in the league since 2016, he is still working out in hopes an NFL team will come calling.

While speaking on his 3 and Out podcast, Middlekauf said that there is zero chance a team will pick the now 35-year-old quarterback. He added that the former quarterback's potential return is all a Twitter story and that teams are not in talks to bring the former 49ers star to a team. Middlekauf said:

"Yeah, I mean Kaepernick [is] 35 years old. So I see zero chance he gets picked up. Absolutely zero. You know, he got blackballed from the league or whatever a couple years ago, but he's now 35. You know, I mean, he's a year younger than me. Like it's over for hm. He's not going to get signed."

Middlekauf continued:

"I think there's a much bigger story on social media than it is in reality. There is no front office talking about signing Colin Kaepernick. This is a Twitter lead story when Schefter tweeted it out and Florio, I'll promise you, NFL teams are not discussing signing Colin Kaepernick at 35 years old. And if someone does, I'll be the first to say I was way wrong, but I do not see it."

Despite all the workout videos that the 35-year-old has posted on his social media, according to Middlekauf, it is all falling on deaf ears.

Could a team take a chance on Colin Kaepernick?

Could the free agent make a sensational return to the NFL?

There could be a chance, but as Middlekauf says, it is small if not zero. There are plenty of teams who could do with a backup quarterback that has been to a Conference Championship game and a Super Bowl.

One could argue that the former 49ers star would be a better alternative than some starters in the league. Given his age, it is likely that, should he make a sensational return to the league, it would be to sit behind someone and be ready in case of an injury.

wdsu @wdsu

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick accepted a New Orleans Saints wide receiver's invitation to work out together today. Here is a look at the practice held at Edna Karr. >> New videoFree-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick accepted a New Orleans Saints wide receiver's invitation to work out together today. Here is a look at the practice held at Edna Karr. >> bit.ly/3imUFBs New video 🎥Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick accepted a New Orleans Saints wide receiver's invitation to work out together today. Here is a look at the practice held at Edna Karr. >> bit.ly/3imUFBs https://t.co/YgCxBJzhUK

As a proper dual-threat quarterback who can throw the football just as well as run it, he could even be used as a gadget guy, in a similar fashion to Trey Lance last year.

It would be great to see the 35-year-old back in the NFL. However, as Middlekauf stated, it is more than likely not going to happen.

