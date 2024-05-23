NFL analyst delivers passionate response to Dak Prescott’s claim he doesn’t play for money

Dak Prescott's contract situation has been one of the main stories of the last 12 months. Every so often, the quarterback has remarked about the situation, but his most recent words might be the most memorable of the entire experience. According to the team's website via NFL.com, Prescott claimed he didn't "play for money" on Thursday.

On Friday, NFL analyst Kyle Brandt posted on X, putting Prescott's declaration in question.

Kyle Brandt: "[00:00:00] Go to your agent and say, 'I want to stay a cowboy. I want to be a cowboy for life, and I want to be a cowboy for way less money. Give me the Brady deal. Give me the discounted deal. In fact, give me half of that.' In fact, you need the veteran minimum. 'That's what I'll play for because I don't play for money,' he said. [00:00:31]" [30.6]

Of course, no matter the salary, Dak Prescott's job in 2024, 2025 and beyond will be to put together a great but always improving pattern of production.

Dak Prescott backs into corner as Jerry Jones negotiations continue

Dak Prescott at NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys

The best way to ensure a future in the NFL is for players to trend upward. If players don't trend upward, they trend downward. While contracts are often seen as rewards for hard work, they usually are viewed as promises of continued growth based on past growth.

If Prescott were to get a new deal this offseason, his increase in production from 2022 to 2023 would be seen as a great investment. However, if the quarterback heads into 2024 without a new deal, he will need to improve upon one of the best statistical seasons of his career.

In other words, his domination in the 2023 regular season has set up CeeDee Lamb's passer to slip into a perceived decline. Once that happens, it could affect Prescott's bottom line on his 2025 deal.

Still, Prescott left himself some room for improvement last season with a quick loss to Jordan Love's Packers. If Prescott has a less-than-perfect regular season, he still could have the ace in the hole in the form of the playoffs.