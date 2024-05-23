NFL analyst delivers passionate response to Dak Prescott’s claim he doesn’t play for money

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL analyst challenges Dak Prescott to play for veteran minimum following claim he doesn’t play for money

NFL analyst challenges Dak Prescott to play for veteran minimum following claim he doesn’t play for money

By Ian Van Roy
Modified May 23, 2024 18:12 GMT
Dallas Cowboys v Buffalo Bills
NFL analyst delivers passionate response to Dak Prescott’s claim he doesn’t play for money

Dak Prescott's contract situation has been one of the main stories of the last 12 months. Every so often, the quarterback has remarked about the situation, but his most recent words might be the most memorable of the entire experience. According to the team's website via NFL.com, Prescott claimed he didn't "play for money" on Thursday.

On Friday, NFL analyst Kyle Brandt posted on X, putting Prescott's declaration in question.

Kyle Brandt: "[00:00:00] Go to your agent and say, 'I want to stay a cowboy. I want to be a cowboy for life, and I want to be a cowboy for way less money. Give me the Brady deal. Give me the discounted deal. In fact, give me half of that.' In fact, you need the veteran minimum. 'That's what I'll play for because I don't play for money,' he said. [00:00:31]" [30.6]

Of course, no matter the salary, Dak Prescott's job in 2024, 2025 and beyond will be to put together a great but always improving pattern of production.

Dak Prescott backs into corner as Jerry Jones negotiations continue

Dak Prescott at NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott at NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys

The best way to ensure a future in the NFL is for players to trend upward. If players don't trend upward, they trend downward. While contracts are often seen as rewards for hard work, they usually are viewed as promises of continued growth based on past growth.

If Prescott were to get a new deal this offseason, his increase in production from 2022 to 2023 would be seen as a great investment. However, if the quarterback heads into 2024 without a new deal, he will need to improve upon one of the best statistical seasons of his career.

In other words, his domination in the 2023 regular season has set up CeeDee Lamb's passer to slip into a perceived decline. Once that happens, it could affect Prescott's bottom line on his 2025 deal.

Still, Prescott left himself some room for improvement last season with a quick loss to Jordan Love's Packers. If Prescott has a less-than-perfect regular season, he still could have the ace in the hole in the form of the playoffs.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी