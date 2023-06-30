Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is hoping for a good season in 2023 after a disastrous 2022 campaign with the team in his first year in Denver.

Wilson was brought in to elevate the Broncos (who finished the 2021 season 7-10) to a playoff team, with a chance to compete with the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West division. Instead, Wilson had the worst season of his career and the Broncos (5-12) finished in last place in the division.

From the beginning of the season, when his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, beat him in Week 1, to one of the worst games ever vs. the Indianapolis Colts, Wilson got clowned all season by former players, media outlets and the NFL world.

NFL analyst Mark Schlereth joined The Pat McAfee Show and spoke about how he's never seen anyone get clowned the way Wilson did:

“I've never seen a dude get clowned like he got clowned across the league last year with the ‘Let's ride,’ team planes everything else, he got clowned by everybody. I've never seen that happen like that is a breaking of the ranks right? And I've never seen anything like that happen.

"So the overall, just the overall, tone deafness that he operates under on a consistent basis. If you don't change that, man, it's hard to get the respect of the guys that you play with and play against.”

Jerry Jeudy believes Russell Wilson will bounce back in 2023

While Russell Wilson has a lot to prove during the 2023 season, one of his top wide receivers, Jerry Jeudy, has a lot of confidence in his quarterback this season.

In an article posted by the Denver Broncos team website in the past few days, Jeudy said that he's confident Wilson will have a bounce back year in 2023.

"Just his mentality. Russ is a soldier," Jeudy said. "So just the way he handles his business, the way he handles situations, I just know the type of guy he is and the stuff that he can overcome. In the situations like that, that don't put no fear into a man's heart. And I know that this year, he got a big year coming ahead."

Russell Wilson set career lows in completion percentage, win percentage and touchdown to interception ratio. The Broncos extended him two extra seasons before the season started last year.

