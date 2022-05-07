"You're not that good" - NFL analyst on choosing Jimmy Garoppolo over Baker Mayfield

Joy Taylor took a very similar take on Baker Mayfield to The Herd co-host Colin Cowherd and wasn't supportive of the 2017 Heisman winner.

When comparing the quarterbacks of the Cleveland Browns and the San Francsico 49ers, Taylor said:

"If I have to choose between Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield, I'm choosing Jimmy Garoppolo. The difference? Jimmy Garoppolo played in the Superbowl."

She went on:

"Sometimes what gets you there can get you out. So it's important to be authentic. And it's not about being inauthentic...You're not that good."

Taylor discussed how Jimmy Garoppolo had the results to back up his bravado, and how he has reached the next gear when it comes to on-field achievement in the NFL:

"Baker Mayfield has not even played in a championship game. So you can you bang on your chest and talk about all the things that got you to where you are and that is important and they probably did. But if you want to get to the next level, there's another gear you have to hit."

Jimmy Garoppolo is more likely to stay put than Baker Mayfield

There's a situation where the Garoppolo trade rumors can be shelved for good. Apparently, San Francisco are not overly impressed with his replacement, Trey Lance:

San Francisco’s staff has reportedly been “continually underwhelmed” by its top 2021 NFL Draft pick, Trey Lance, according to NFL reporter Matt Lombardo. As the 49ers try to work with Lance, they simultaneously are trying to unload Jimmy Garoppolo and his contract."

Matt Lombardo @MattLombardoNFL Hayden Winks @HaydenWinks If Jimmy G stays on the 49ers this year, I'm convinced Shanahan wanted Mac Jones and was forced into Lance. If Jimmy G stays on the 49ers this year, I'm convinced Shanahan wanted Mac Jones and was forced into Lance. I have heard that the #49ers ’ staff has been continually underwhelmed by Trey Lance … twitter.com/haydenwinks/st… I have heard that the #49ers’ staff has been continually underwhelmed by Trey Lance … twitter.com/haydenwinks/st…

NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan backed up the idea the 49ers could keep Garoppolo in 2022:

"Garoppolo’s leadership qualities might be a reason that the veteran being on the 49ers roster as the season approaches is not entirely impossible."

As for Mayfield? Well, the Browns quarterback will likely stay on the Cleveland roster until a trade is agreed upon.

An unconditional release doesn't seem likely, but neither does the idea of Cleveland paying another franchise millions of dollars to take their former first-overall-pick off their hands.

LIVE POLL Q. Who would you rather have as your QB? Baker Mayfield Jimmy Garoppolo 1 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell