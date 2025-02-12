NFL analyst claims Aaron Rodgers could land with NFC team that rejected him during 2005 draft

Nearly 20 years after being passed up by his childhood team in the NFL draft, Aaron Rodgers may get to play for his hometown team after all.

On Wednesday’s edition of "Breakfast Ball," host Craig Carton said the San Francisco 49ers may want to add the four-time NFL MVP to their ranks.

"So, it’s either Brock Purdy making 50 million bucks a year or it’s the ancient wonder Aaron Rodgers for one year helping your boy (Kyle) Shanahan out," said Carton.

Rodgers is under contract with the New York Jets for another season as he finishes up a three-year deal worth $112.5, per Spotrac. The current 49ers’ starting quarterback, Brock Purdy, has one more year left on his rookie contract before he becomes a free agent in 2026.

Purdy led the Niners to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2023 season, losing in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs, though San Francisco missed the playoffs this season for the first time since he became their starting quarterback.

Rodgers, meanwhile, won just five games as the Jets starter last season after missing most of 2023 with a torn Achilles tendon. He was previously the Super Bowl MVP when the Green Bay Packers lifted the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the 2010 season.

Aaron Rodgers’ history with San Francisco

Born in Chico, California, in the early 80s, Aaron Rodgers grew up a San Francisco 49ers fan during what was arguably the greatest era in the franchise’s history. He watched the likes of Joe Montana and Jerry Rice dominate that decade, delivering four championships to San Francisco in the 80s.

Rodgers meanwhile played his final two seasons of college at the University of California Berkeley, less than a half-hour drive from San Francisco. Given Rodgers’ success in college and the fact he grew up in California, he had a good feeling he’d get to play professional football close to home.

Unfortunately, the 49ers went a different route with their 2005 first-overall pick, selecting Alex Smith at #1. In the end, Rodgers went to Green Bay and had 18 mostly successful seasons with the Packers before leaving to join the New York Jets.

He would potentially have a familiar face in San Fran with former Jets head coach Robert Saleh, their defensive coordinator.

