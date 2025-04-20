NFL analyst claims Aaron Rodgers playing "victim card" in QB's ongoing conflict with Jets

NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk columnist Mike Florio has directly accused Aaron Rodgers of playing the victim in his ongoing public feud with the New York Jets. This comes following his release from the team on March 12.

Florio, a longtime NFL analyst, made these comments in his Saturday column. He made his analysis three days after Rodgers appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show," where the quarterback detailed his grievances about his departure from New York.

"The Jets gain nothing from getting into a pissing contest with someone who always finds a way to paint himself as the victim," Florio wrote. "They gain everything by continuing to implement their plan to move on."

Rodgers claimed during his appearance on the show that the Jets organization has been a "debacle." He also alleged Aaron Glenn for going "rogue" by abruptly informing him of his release after Rodgers flew cross country "on my own dime."

Silence speaks volumes as Jets refuse to engage with Aaron Rodgers

Mike Florio praised the restraint shown by Glenn and New York general manager Darren Mougey. Their silence, he suggested, signaled positive change for the organization.

"The best sign that the team is changing under Glenn and G.M. Darren Mougey is that they exercised restraint in the face of Rodgers' grievances," Florio wrote.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported that the Jets have a different view of the meeting that led to Rodgers' departure. According to Pelissero, Rodgers told the team he would be "on that side of the country" during a specific week, prompting them to invite him to the facility.

"Aaron clearly, from his perspective, went in there thinking, we're gonna have a conversation about the future," Pelissero said on Friday, via 'The Rich Eisen Show.' "The Jets very quickly informed him they were going in another direction."

CBS Sports reported on Saturday that Rodgers expected a lengthy meeting with the Jets. Instead, he was out of the building in less than 20 minutes. During the brief encounter, Rodgers and Glenn allegedly took turns telling each other, "You don't know me."

"What I thought was gonna be a couple-hour meeting turned into like a 15-minute meeting," Rodgers said, via 'The Pat McAfee Show.' "I walked out of there... I don't want any part of that. It was already a debacle."

Pelissero suggested that Rodgers' public airing of private conversations validates the Jets' decision.

The dispute comes after a disappointing 5-12 season for New York with Rodgers at QB.

"(Rodgers) now has a clear interest in seeing the Jets do worse without him than last year's 5-12 record with him," Florio wrote on Saturday.

Florio warned that Rodgers' behavior should concern his potential future team.

As the Jets prepare for draft week, Florio predicts they'll deflect Rodgers' questions by focusing on current players.

