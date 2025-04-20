"The narcissist is often a liar" - Cowboys insider rips into "hypocrite" Aaron Rodgers over revelation about Aaron Glenn

Aaron Rodgers had a disappointing two-season stint with the New York Jets. After 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, the 4x NFL MVP joined the Jets in 2023.

However, his debut campaign in the Big Apple was marred by a season-ending injury. Last season, Rodgers put up an underwhelming performance, leading the team to a 5-12 campaign.

In February, the Jets then decided to part ways with Aaron Rodgers and move ahead with a different quarterback. On the "Pat McAfee Show" last week, Rodgers revealed a tale of how Jets HC Aaron Glenn treated him and dismissed him just 20 seconds after he flew from California to New York for a meeting.

"That was an interesting two years to say the least," Rodgers said. "I figured then when I flew across country on my dime there would be a conversation. The confusing thing to me is I went out there, I meet with the Coach, we start talking, he runs out of the room...."

"So we sit down in the office and I think we're going to have this long conversation-I've flown across the country- and 20 seconds in he goes, 'So do you wanna play football?' I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm interested.' And he said, 'We're going in a different direction at quarterback.'

NFL insider Tom Pelissero claimed that the truth was far from what Aaron Rodgers had fabricated. He claimed on the Rich Eisen show that the quarterback informed the Jets about being on that side of the country, after which they decided to schedule a meeting.

Cowboys insider Mike Fisher did not mince his words when talking about Rodgers amidst this chaotic situation. He stated that the quarterback is a "narcissistic liar" and a "hypocrite" who does not value his own words and commitments.

"The narcissist is often a liar. Rodgers has always been the former. Now we know he's a liar," Fisher said. Rodgers is once again exposing himself as a hypocrite. When he came to New York, he announced he would unselfishly be in charge of ending all of the 'media leaks' in the building.

"The truth? He can't help himself. He was in a closed-door, private meeting with a coach. And he just went on TV to announce - to 'leak'- every single thing that happened in that meeting. If you're his next coach, how do you trust him?"

NFL analyst lauds Jets HC for the Jets' treatment of Aaron Rodgers

Analyst Craig Carton has anointed himself as a Jets fan. On the latest episode of "Breakfast Ball," he shared his take on the Aaron Rodgers situation with the franchise.

Carton was impressed with the way the franchise handled the 4x NFL MVP. He expressed some optimism about the team's future if they keep heading in the right direction.

"Well, he's the same guy that when he left Green Bay, said his phone doesn't work in Malibu, so he didn't get any of the Green Bay Packers' call. He's the same guy in 2013 that put out a tweet saying, 'I prefer', I'm paraphrasing here, 'Face-to-face conversation versus phone conversation.'"

"So the Jets called him on it, and let me tell you something, the Jets are an embarrassment of an organization...But maybe, just maybe, things are changing, because we're the team that got him to fly."

Aaron Rodgers is yet to make a decision regarding his NFL future. Will he return for another campaign with a different team, or will he hang up his cleats and call it quits on his 20-year career?

