NFL analyst claims Aaron Rodgers’ retirement hinges on Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers, much like last season, has become the focus of much speculation surrounding his possible retirement. The Green Bay Packers quarterback commented on the possibility in an interview following the charity golf event called 'The Match'.

NFL analyst and host of Pro Football Talk Mike Florio assessed Rodgers' comments after the match.

“Aaron Rodgers, speaking of guys who let things get under their skin, whether or not they should or they shouldn't be, during that same roundtable that no one watched after the golf match that I definitely didn't watch, he said to Ernie Johnson on the issue of retirement, ‘I think about it all the time'."

The veteran Rodgers had stated that his interests have changed at this point in his life.

"When you commit, you're 100%. But the older you get, the interest change, and the grind, I think wears on you a little more. The football part is the easy part. That's the joy. It's the other stuff that wears on you and makes you think about life after football.’"

Rodgers also added that Tom Brady changed the game for many.

"Tommy Brady obviously set the bar high with playing so many years, but I can definitely see the end coming."

Florio compared Rodgers to the great Peyton Manning.

"He's at the point where he doesn't like any of that stuff. And Peyton Manning always said, 'I love all of it. I love all of it. I'm gonna keep doing it, as long as I love all of it'. And he did love all of it. I think Brady right. We heard a little bit from Brady and what we just talked about, maybe he doesn't love all of it as much as he used to. But Roger is openly admitting there's parts of it."

Florio finished with how Rodgers' Hall of Fame career will be compared to Brady's.

"He just doesn't like and you get to a point where you ask yourself, is it really worth it to keep doing it. So trains much closer to the station it feels like for Aaron Rodgers than Tom Brady. And you know what, and this is the dynamic we talked about way back in February, Peter, Aaron Rodgers needs to make sure he plays at least one more year than Tom Brady. Otherwise, he goes into the Hall of Fame. As as the second fiddle to Tom Brady act, he's got to play he's got to play one year longer than Tom Brady or he doesn't get that Hall of Fame weekend all to himself.”

Aaron Rodgers has found other interests outside of football and may want to explore those further

Tom Brady has indeed set a high bar when it comes to longevity at the quarterback position. But Aaron Rodgers doesn’t appear to have that kind of love for the game left. He has other interests outside of the NFL arena and may want to explore those rather than return to his football career.

