Tom Brady diet plan: How does the NFL icon gorge on cheeseburgers and remain in pristine shape?

Tom Brady has done everything possible to prove Father Time wrong, and he's been successful and then some. Brady is entering his 22nd NFL season and will turn 44 years old next month.

How has Tom Brady been able to play at an elite level for 22 years? His diet is strict, and the NFL G.O.A.T. is absolutely devoted to taking care of his body. Here's a complete look at the diet Tom Brady follows to remain in perfect shape.

The rules to Tom Brady's diet

Jessica Booth of the Greatist went into great detail about Tom Brady's diet, and Amy Richter, RD, reviewed her report from a medical perspective, lending her vote of confidence.

There are four rules Tom Brady follows in his diet. The NFL icon avoids eating meat, poultry, fish or dairy with carbohydrates. He always has a mix of vegetables with proteins or carbs.

While eating fruit, Brady sticks to just the fruit and doesn't add any other foods. He also drinks water 30 minutes before he eats. An hour after finishing his meal, he drinks more water instead of drinking it during his meal.

Foods that have the vote of approval from Tom Brady's diet

Fruits and Vegetables: Organic fruits and vegetables are preferred, and individuals should locally purchase organic fruit and vegetables.

Organic fruits and vegetables are preferred, and individuals should locally purchase organic fruit and vegetables. Fresh herbs: Basil, chives, cilantro, dill, mint, oregano, parsley, rosemary, sage and thyme.

Basil, chives, cilantro, dill, mint, oregano, parsley, rosemary, sage and thyme. Canned foods: There are only a few canned foods that are okay to eat in Tom Brady's diet. Artichoke hearts, capers, low-sodium chicken broth, coconut butter, nut butter, sugar-free pasta sauce, tomatoes and low-sodium vegetable broth.

There are only a few canned foods that are okay to eat in Tom Brady's diet. Artichoke hearts, capers, low-sodium chicken broth, coconut butter, nut butter, sugar-free pasta sauce, tomatoes and low-sodium vegetable broth. Nuts and seeds: Beans, lentils, split peas, and steel-cut oats.

Beans, lentils, split peas, and steel-cut oats. Whole grain: Quinoa, brown rice, millet, buckwheat, and oats. For best results, make sure the whole grains are gluten-free.

Quinoa, brown rice, millet, buckwheat, and oats. For best results, make sure the whole grains are gluten-free. Legumes: Avoid soybeans, but beans, peas and lentils are good options.

Avoid soybeans, but beans, peas and lentils are good options. Meats: All the meats eaten should be organic and from grass-fed animals. The meat should also be free of hormones and antibiotics.

All the meats eaten should be organic and from grass-fed animals. The meat should also be free of hormones and antibiotics. Fish and seafood: Clams, mussels, halibut, herring, shrimp, fresh tuna, and wild salmon.

Clams, mussels, halibut, herring, shrimp, fresh tuna, and wild salmon. Eggs: Organic cage-free and full of omega-3.

Organic cage-free and full of omega-3. Superfoods: Acai powder, cacao, goji berries, and maca root.

Acai powder, cacao, goji berries, and maca root. Flour: All-purpose gluten-free flour, coconut flour, rice flour, chia flour, or oat flour.

All-purpose gluten-free flour, coconut flour, rice flour, chia flour, or oat flour. Oils: Almond oil, coconut oil, macadamia nut oil, extra virgin olive oil, sesame oil, or walnut oil.

Almond oil, coconut oil, macadamia nut oil, extra virgin olive oil, sesame oil, or walnut oil. Condiments: Balsamic vinegar, horseradish, guacamole, hummus, Dijon mustard, salsa, tamari and vegan mayo.

Balsamic vinegar, horseradish, guacamole, hummus, Dijon mustard, salsa, tamari and vegan mayo. Milk: Almond, coconut, rice, hemp, or hazelnut milk.

Almond, coconut, rice, hemp, or hazelnut milk. Sweeteners: Coconut sugar, raw, unfiltered honey, pure maple syrup or stevia.

Coconut sugar, raw, unfiltered honey, pure maple syrup or stevia. Spices: All spices are good to go with Tom Brady's diet.

What foods don't align with Tom Brady's diet?

Refined carbohydrates: Avoid any foods that come in a box or bag. Also, avoid foods that contain white flour and added sugars.

Avoid any foods that come in a box or bag. Also, avoid foods that contain white flour and added sugars. Unhealthy fats: Absolutely no trans-fatty acids or saturated fats. Red meat, milk, butter, cheese, palm oil and coconut oil.

Absolutely no trans-fatty acids or saturated fats. Red meat, milk, butter, cheese, palm oil and coconut oil. Dairy: The protein in dairy products increases inflammation and has lower nutritional value.

The protein in dairy products increases inflammation and has lower nutritional value. Salt: Salt should be limited as much as possible.

Salt should be limited as much as possible. Nightshades: Eggplants, potatoes, tomatoes and bell peppers should be limited. Strawberries and mushrooms are not a part of the nightshade, but individuals should avoid them as well.

Eggplants, potatoes, tomatoes and bell peppers should be limited. Strawberries and mushrooms are not a part of the nightshade, but individuals should avoid them as well. Caffeine and Alcohol: Coffee, caffeinated tea, and sodas should be limited. Alcohol consumption should only be in moderation.

Coffee, caffeinated tea, and sodas should be limited. Alcohol consumption should only be in moderation. Acidic foods: Beef, butter, cheese, chickpeas, cold cuts, hazelnuts, kiwis, lobster, mackerel, oranges, peanuts, pecans, pineapples, pistachios, pork, raspberries, currants, salmon, soybeans, sunflower seeds, walnuts, white bread, white rice and yogurt.

Beef, butter, cheese, chickpeas, cold cuts, hazelnuts, kiwis, lobster, mackerel, oranges, peanuts, pecans, pineapples, pistachios, pork, raspberries, currants, salmon, soybeans, sunflower seeds, walnuts, white bread, white rice and yogurt. Processed meats: Cold cuts, bacon, sausage, pepperoni, cured meat, ham and hot dogs.

Cold cuts, bacon, sausage, pepperoni, cured meat, ham and hot dogs. Gluten: Bread, pasta, and tortillas. Individuals should avoid anything containing gluten.

Bread, pasta, and tortillas. Individuals should avoid anything containing gluten. Condiments: Ketchup, soy sauce, and barbecue sauce. Any condiment that has sugar, artificial ingredients, excessive salt or gluten.

Ketchup, soy sauce, and barbecue sauce. Any condiment that has sugar, artificial ingredients, excessive salt or gluten. Corn: Popcorn and cornbread.

Popcorn and cornbread. Fruit juice: Avoid fruit juice even if it's freshly squeezed.

Avoid fruit juice even if it's freshly squeezed. Grain-based foods: Cereal, rice, instant oatmeal, wheat, barley, rye, and corn.

Cereal, rice, instant oatmeal, wheat, barley, rye, and corn. Cooking oils: Corn, safflower, canola, and soy.

Corn, safflower, canola, and soy. Salty snacks: Chips, popcorn, pretzels, nachos and crackers should all be avoided.

It's easy to see how Tom Brady has been able to dominate in the NFL for so long. Brady's diet is highly detailed, and everything he eats helps his body in some fashion. It may seem like a lot to follow, but if it has enabled Brady to play 22 years in the NFL, it's manna from heaven.

