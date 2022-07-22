NFL analyst claims Baker Mayfield is not guaranteed QB1 spot with Panthers over Sam Darnold

Baker Mayfield will start training camp soon with the Carolina Panthers. But the starting position hasn’t been guaranteed to him.

The Panthers have already stated that there will be open QB competition between Mayfield and Sam Darnold, who the Panthers acquired last year from the New York Jets. Most believe the former Oklahoma Sooner will end up in the starting position. However, NFL analyst Cam Heyward of Not Just Football claims the newest Panther will have to earn the starting role over Sam Darnold.

"I think it's an open competition because you traded for both. You brought Sam Darnold and he may know your offense better but I think both guys are given fair chances. It's before camp even starts, so you can really provide the time for him to really grasp the playbook. It's not like he's coming in week one and you're saying, 'hey, if you can't get this, you can't start'. Let's see these guys compete."

Many believe the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner will get the starting job for the season opener due to a matchup with his former team, the Browns. The opportunity for a revenge game could be hard to pass up, but the Panthers will no doubt reward the job to the quarterback who is most deserving.

Mayfield will work hard to win the starting job for a chance to play in a Week 1 revenge game against his former team

However, if we know anything about the quarterback, it’s that his passion often outweighs his rational thoughts. The former number one overall pick will enter training camp with a huge chip on his shoulder. Mayfield wants nothing more than to prove the critics wrong and that’s especially true when it comes to his former team.

The Panthers can realistically compete for a Wild Card spot in the playoffs. With Tom Brady’s return from retirement, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a great chance to claim the NFC South title. There is some hope, as we’re still not sure what Jameis Winston will look like with the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons seem to be in rebuild mode.

