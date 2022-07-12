“Right back to business as usual in Cleveland” - NFL analyst claims Baker Mayfield will win more games than the Browns in 2022

With Baker Mayfield now separated from the Cleveland Browns, fans and pundits are starting to compare the trajectories of both parties. In similar fashion to when Tom Brady was compared to the New England Patriots after he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When Tom Brady left, many were guessing as to which side would win more games. This is now taking place with Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns.

One NFL analyst has cast his vote. Speaking on the Rich Eisen Show, analyst Ben Lyons claimed that Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers will win more games than the Browns in 2022.

Here's how he backed the assertion:

"I don't think that's an overreaction. I think that is absolutely what's gonna happen. I think the energy around the Browns is toxic. And it starts with a Deshaun Watson situation. I hate even calling it a 'situation.' That really demeans the severity of it."

Field Yates @FieldYates Panthers GM Scott Fitterer on whether Baker Mayfield is the starting QB: "This is an open competition." Panthers GM Scott Fitterer on whether Baker Mayfield is the starting QB: "This is an open competition."

He went on, claiming the people in charge are the reason the Browns have struggled in recent decades:

"I think that bringing somebody like that, not only into your organization, but to lead your organization and be the face of it, tells you everything you need to know about the people running that organization. And it's a reason why they've been the laughingstock of the NFL for my entire lifetime."

Bridget Condon @BridgetCondon_ "I'm extremely excited for this new start in Charlotte...it's just an exciting time for myself and my family... no animosity toward Cleveland." Baker Mayfield says he's focused now on being a Carolina Panther. "I'm extremely excited for this new start in Charlotte...it's just an exciting time for myself and my family... no animosity toward Cleveland." Baker Mayfield says he's focused now on being a Carolina Panther.

Lastly, he slammed the team, calling the Browns a "dumpster fire":

"And it's gonna go right back to business as usual in Cleveland, and I think Baker is going to have an opportunity in Carolina to win some football games. It's a division that's ripe for the taking besides Tampa. He can go out there and if he wins eight football games this year, it'll be more than the Browns. I think the Browns are going to be a total dumpster fire."

The Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have moved on from Baker Mayfield and are embarking on a new era with Deshaun Watson. With Mayfield gone, many are looking back on what he did for the team. He was selected first overall in the 2018 draft.

Before his arrival, the Browns had been riding a 1-31 skid. In his rookie season, Mayfield went 6-7 and threw for 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. In 2019, he took a step back, throwing for 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions recording a 6-10 record.

Feeling the need for a breakout year, Baker Mayfield went 11-5 and threw for a career-best 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He ended the year by giving the team their first playoff win since 1994. In 2021, however, he slipped back into six-win territory, going 6-8 and throwing for 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Now, as a member of the Carolina Panthers, Baker Mayfield is expected to be their starting quarterback in 2022. Their opponent in Week 1 just happens to be the Cleveland Browns.

It will be fantastic to see Mayfield battle it out with his former franchise when the season kicks off in two months time.

