“High-fives going on in Berea” - NFL analyst claims Browns are euphoric over Deshaun Watson verdict

When judge Sue Robinson handed down the decision on Deshaun Watson, much of the league's fanbase recoiled. However, the decision benefitted the Cleveland Browns, and thus, one NFL analyst speculated that the front office must be beyond thrilled about what the six-game suspension meant.

Speaking on the Around the NFL podcast, show host Dan Hanzus explained why the team is celebrating.

Hanzus said:

"Because of everything that's happened from a Cleveland Browns standpoint, you imagine there's some high fives going on in Berea, because this is playing out, so far, exactly how they hoped it would play out, which is, 'We got this guy in the building, we finally have solved our quarterback conundrum of the last 40 years.'"

Field Yates @FieldYates



At what point has he expressed any public remorse? Cleveland Browns @Browns https://t.co/oVbFq2GlcW The last time we heard from Deshaun Watson was on June 14 when he said: "Like I said, I never assaulted anyone. I never harassed anyone. I never disrespected anyone. I never forced anyone to do anything."At what point has he expressed any public remorse? twitter.com/browns/status/… The last time we heard from Deshaun Watson was on June 14 when he said: "Like I said, I never assaulted anyone. I never harassed anyone. I never disrespected anyone. I never forced anyone to do anything."At what point has he expressed any public remorse? twitter.com/browns/status/…

Hanzus went on, claiming the team was likely going into the deal with the realization that it could not acquire him until 2023:

"And [for] the suspension, they probably made the deal initially thinking there's a decent chance, given everything that's going on, that we're gonna have to punt on year one of the contract, and everything that goes along with it. Well, that's no longer the case."

Kyle Brandt @KyleBrandt Thoughts on Deshaun Watson and 6 games Thoughts on Deshaun Watson and 6 games https://t.co/GBLoa7V7kY

He also explained that not only did the team get him, that they could be in the AFC race if they could stay alive for six weeks:

"If this again stands as it does, the Browns just have to tread water for six weeks. And if Watson is as good as he has been in his career... He's a damn good quarterback. And in that AFC North, I think the Browns are a major player with Watson if he hits the ground running there."

Lastly, he claimed it was a win from the team's perspective:

"So this has a major ripple effect. You could be very down about the Browns and what they were willing to give up to get this player in their building. But from their perspective, they won. This is this is a big deal for them."

Deshaun Watson's NFL career

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

The quarterback was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. After an encouraging rookie season, he exploded in 2018 and 2019. In those two seasons, he threw for 52 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

He made the playoffs twice and won a playoff game. However, starting in 2020, the quarterback's resume began eroding. In 2020, while he threw for 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions, he went 4-12. Not long after the final snap of the season, he was underwater amid a sea of sexual misconduct allegations.

The quarterback spent the next year inundated with the resulting fallout and lawsuits. After missing the 2021 season, he entered a brief window where he seemed tradable.

The team that offered the most for Watson was the Cleveland Browns, who offered a host of draft picks and gave the quarterback a $230 million deal. Assuming Watson's suspension holds, he will return in October against the Baltimore Ravens.

