NFL analyst claims Caleb Williams will make a bigger jump than Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye in 2025

Caleb Williams had a rough start to his NFL career in 2024. After starting 4-2 before the open week, his Chicago Bears lost 10 straight — a stretch that included the first midseason head coach firing in franchise history — before finally defeating the Green Bay Packers in the season finale.

Meanwhile, Jayden Daniels led a resurgence for the Washington Commanders, who finished 12-5 and reached the NFC Championship Game. Drake Maye was unable to lift the New England Patriots from their 4-13 record but made the Pro Bowl and could be poised for a breakout season under new coach Mike Vrabel.

However, Michael Holley believes Williams will have the best second-year performance among the three. Speaking Friday on NBC’s Pro Football Talk, he said (from 02:38):

"You've got an offensive mind like Ben Johnson. They spent a lot of time in free agency on the offensive line, and then adding two more pieces in the Draft in (Colston) Loveland and (Luther) Burden (III). I think Caleb Williams is gonna do well."

Another supporter of this notion is former safety Louis Riddick, who echoed similar sentiments on ESPN’s NFL Live (from 01:22 in the video below):

“A year or two right now, the sky’s the limit for this young man. And I think personally, the conversation is quickly gonna turn to him and Jayden Daniels.

"I think it’s gonna be a conversation where they’re gonna be talked about together again, because Caleb has so much more at his disposal now.”

ESPN analyst claims Caleb Williams will be an MVP candidate in 2025

Helping the Bears reach the playoffs for the first time in five years would already be a major accomplishment for Caleb Williams in his sophomore season. But ESPN’s Dan Graziano has a loftier prediction: winning MVP.

In a feature published last week, Graziano wrote that the idea isn’t an overreaction, citing the quarterback’s improved supporting cast and protection.

"If the protection holds up, Williams is going to have a ton of places he can go with the ball on any particular play, and with Johnson drawing the plays up, this could be as exciting an offense as there is in the league.

"And... if they improve enough to contend for a playoff spot, it'll probably be because Williams and all of those offensive targets have lit up the scoreboard week in and week out."

The Bears' organized team activities begin May 20 and run through June 11.

About the author Andre Castillo



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Know More

