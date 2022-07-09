NFL analyst claims Panthers offensive coordinator is biased against Baker Mayfield heading into QB competition

Baker Mayfield finally got the trade he desired when the Cleveland Browns sent him to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional 2023 fifth-round draft pick. The Panthers made it clear that Mayfield would not automatically be named the team’s starter. With Sam Darnold on the roster as well, a quarterback competition is imminent.

However, heading into the new season, Mayfield may already be at a disadvantage. As NFL analyst Bucky Brooks said on Speak for Yourself, offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo made his evaluation of Mayfield as he came into the draft and may be biased against him.

"It really depends on who started the decision making. Is this a management decision, or just a coaching decision? Because looking at what Ben McAdoo said in 2018, he said about Baker Mayfield, 'I didn't see a lot of pro style football in this college tape. And if you're short, you have to be able to make up for it some way somehow, personality doesn't do that. I didn't think he was a great athlete. This is a kind of like a pocket quarterback that is shortened with small hands. That's what I worry about'."

Brooks finished with his own thoughts,

"So even though we're coaches, and we want to be fair, when it comes to these evaluations, I do wonder - can Baker overcome that first impression that he made on the offensive coordinator. So when Coach talks about management versus coaching, I wonder how that is baked into the evaluation cake."

Baker Mayfield may not have the size and height that Darnold boasts, but he does make better decisions

Although Darnold has the size advantage over Mayfield, he has a tendency to make poor decisions which usually leads to turnovers. Mayfield had a down year in 2021 after playing through an injury for much of the season. He now hopes to prove himself with a new team and will face the Browns in Week 1.

