NFL analyst claims Derrick Henry was “pre-positioned” to accept getting ripped off by Jerry Jones to play for Cowboys

Derrick Henry has said that he is happy being with the Baltimore Ravens but Mike Florio believes, that had the Cowboys made him an offer, the running back would be saying the same about playing in Dallas. The NFL analyst said that given the situation with the NFC team, there was a natural vacancy for a running back there. Tony Pollard was a free agent and ended up replacing Derrick Henry at the Tennessee Titans and Ezekiel Elliott had left the previous offseason.

So, the star running back might have been waiting for a call from Jerry Jones. Given the status of 'America's Team', Mike Florio mused that someone like Derrick Henry, who is from the South and knows the cultural phenomenon that the Cowboys are, could have been 'pre-positioned' to accept a smaller contract to wear the star on his helmet. The analyst said,

"You know, they have all these young players who they think they can con into taking less because you're playing for the Cowboys, you're wearing the star. You can make more money elsewhere. This may have been a guy who was pre-positioned to accept that I'll take less to play for the Cowboys. He might as I'm playing for the Cowboys. Yeah, right."

Florio also gives his reasoning for why he thinks the Cowboys never made Derrick Henry an offer

But Mike Florio guessed as to why the Cowboys had not approached Derrick Henry and he thinks it is because of the contract situation. Despite Jerry Jones' pronouncements of being all-in for the season, they have been slow in free agency. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons will all command big money.

Therefore, even if the former Titans running back was willing to play for less, the Dallas owner did not want to put in an offer that was still likely to get rejected. The NFL analyst mused,

"But I feel like they didn't even want to start down that path, because you don't want to get out there that, you know, you made a half-hearted effort. Or at the end of the day, you weren't able to sign him to a competitive Contract because you painted yourself into a corner with Dak Prescott."

The team that looks all-in instead is the Baltimore Ravens. The AFC top seeds from last season have added Derrick Henry behind MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. They will be tough to stop this year as they look to win the Super Bowl, but then again, they must first get past Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.