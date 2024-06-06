NFL analyst claims “irritated” Deshaun Watson “has been through a lot” as QB reaches halfway point of $240,000,000 deal

Deshaun Watson's story since 2020 has had a lot of twists. Between dozens of sexual assault allegations and landing one of the breakthrough deals of the 20s, Watson has seen his fair share of peaks and valleys. Speaking on "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio claimed the toll of the last half-decade might be taking its toll.

"I went to the Steelers-Browns Monday night game in Week 2 last year," Florio said. "The sense I got from Watson is frustrated and irritated... He's been through a lot.

"He's caused a lot for himself and others allegedly or actually and he's got to live up to that contract. ... If you don't, people are going to judge you accordingly and I think that started to creep in last year." [00:06:29]

Watson is heading into the third year of a five-year, $230 million deal. Halfway through this season, Watson will be two and a half seasons through the five-year commitment and two and a half years removed from taking over from Baker Mayfield.

Deshaun Watson approaching make-or-break season with massive repercussions

Ahead of the 2024 season, Deshaun Watson has shown flashes in certain statistics, but most agree has failed to live up to his end of the first fully guaranteed contract in NFL history.

Watson went 3-3 in his first season in 2022, throwing for seven touchdowns and five interceptions. Then, in 2023, he proved he could win but generated questions about his ability to stay healthy. He went 5-1 but missed most of the season due to injury.

For most fans and analysts, Watson's performance in 2024 could define the era. In his first two seasons, he failed to deliver a level of production in line with his new contract. If he puts up a similar season that lacks in one way or another, it would be a pattern of three straight seasons of falling short of expectations.

At that point, fans and analysts have few reasons to argue why the fourth or fifth time would be the charm. Once that switch is flipped abroad, it could become difficult for the Cleveland Browns to rationalize an extension beyond the current agreement. Will Deshaun Watson deliver a return on the Browns' $230 million investment?