NFL analyst claims Jets never needed Aaron Rodgers to beat Josh Allen

Aaron Rodgers has been labeled the savior of the New York Jets since the trade took place earlier this year. However, one analyst is standing on an island in believing that one of the biggest obstacles in their path to the playoffs wasn't that big of an obstacle to begin with.

Speaking on First Take, NFL analyst Kimberly A. Martin said that the Jets didn't need one of the top quarterbacks in the league to overtake Josh Allen. Here's how she put it:

"I can tell you the Jets, regardless of QB play, They always play the Bills hard. They always do. So when you tell me, well, the Jets got to have MVP Aaron Rodgers to stand a chance against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. No, they don't because I've actually covered those games and I can tell you the Jets always play the Bills hard."

She indicated that the team didn't need a top-tier quarterback and any decent quarterback would be enough, pointing to the defense as the unit that still could be the bulk of the labor.

Aaron Rodgers counts down moments until debut in quest to beat Brett Favre's accomplishments

Brett Favre at SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 3

When the trade was originally announced, comparisons were a dime a dozen between the two quarterbacks' first team after Green Bay. Over the ensuing months, the conversation has died down, but the topic still remains.

Depending on how the next ten games go, there's a chance that Aaron Rodgers will clinch a record better or worse than Favre.

In Favre's only year with the Jets before leaving to join the Minnesota Vikings, he threw for 22 touchdowns, 22 interceptions, and went 9-7. This means if the team starts the year with a ten-game winstreak, he'll already have eclipsed his mentor's record.

Of course, not every team hits that mark but some Super Bowl teams have. With hype at an all-time high, fans are not completely ruling out such a start.

On the contrary, if this turns out to be a Russell Wilson-sized bubble, it could only take ten weeks to lock in a record worse than Brett Favre. Simply put, the rubber is about to meet the road and things will be happening quickly after months of speculation.

