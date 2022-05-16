NFL analyst claims league rigged schedule to give Browns easy opening fixtures as Deshaun Watson suspension looms

Deshaun Watson is now with the Cleveland Browns and the majority of the storm seems to have passed. However, the Browns are not out of the woods as the NFL have yet to conclude their investigation into Watson. With the recent two-year suspension for MLB player Trevor Bauer, many expect to see a lengthy suspension for the quarterback.

According to Warren Sharp on Twitter, the league may be preparing for just that. Here's what he's said:

"The NFL gave the Browns with the suspension of Deshaun Watson incoming... The NFL's EASIEST first month- by far- over any other team."

With the NFL schedule now revealed, Sharp is suggesting a conspiracy that will help the Browns when Watson is suspended. Basically, Cleveland has the easiest opening strength of schedule of any team in the NFL. If the quarterback were to be suspended, he would miss the opening section of the calendar.

IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson I'm told #Browns QB Deshaun Watson is treating the offense to the Bahamas this weekend. The trip is for team-building and football chemistry as Watson has also secured a field there to continue offseason workouts. I'm told #Browns QB Deshaun Watson is treating the offense to the Bahamas this weekend. The trip is for team-building and football chemistry as Watson has also secured a field there to continue offseason workouts.

In Sharp's mind, the schedule is set up for Cleveland to get the easiest opponents first, allowing them to tread water and be relevant when Watson returns.

By setting the schedule this way, the league has set a way for itself to suspend Watson and not ruin the franchise's chances.

Who will the Cleveland Browns play first?

The team's first four opponents are the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Atlanta Falcons. The Jets have historically struggled to get over .500, giving the Browns a great shot at face value. Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers are likely to have Sam Darnold kicking off the year.

Following them up, Cleveland will face the Pittsburgh Steelers, likely led by either Mitchell Trubisky or Kenny Pickett. Trubisky was a backup last year and most expect Pickett to have a typical rookie season if he starts. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons will likely be trotting out Marcus Mariota. Mariota was a backup quarterback last season and the Falcons are predicted to have a rough season in 2022.

Put simply, even with a backup quarterback under center, the Cleveland Browns could easily start around .500 in 2022.

Generally speaking, most NFL pundits agree that as long as the team remains around .500, they're in the playoff race. If Watson returns to a team around .500, they could still catch the rest of the playoff pack and potentially the rest of the division.

Based on Warren Sharp's tweet, he appears to be expecting this kind of a start for Cleveland.

Of course, if the suspension goes longer, the team will run into a tough stretch without their quarterback. Following an easier opening gambit, the team will play the Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, and Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL has not officially suspended the quarterback and the investigation is ongoing.

