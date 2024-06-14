  • NFL
  • NFL
  • Trevor Lawrence
  • NFL analyst claims “leaves have fallen” for Jerry Jones after announcement of Trevor Lawrence’s $275 million contract

NFL analyst claims “leaves have fallen” for Jerry Jones after announcement of Trevor Lawrence’s $275 million contract

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Jun 14, 2024 17:20 GMT
NFL analyst claims &ldquo;leaves have fallen&rdquo; for Jerry Jones after announcement of Trevor Lawrence&rsquo;s $275 million contract
NFL analyst claims “leaves have fallen” for Jerry Jones after announcement of Trevor Lawrence’s $275 million contract

Jerry Jones and Trevor Lawrence had little in common aside from both dealing with offseason contract negotiations. However, now that Lawrence's deal is done, one NFL analyst claims the general manager should have already seen enough. Speaking on Friday morning's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Charean Williams used Jones' previous words against him.

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending
Charean Williams: [00:02:38] "Jerry Jones kept using the term of 'well the leaves have to fall before we get' - the leaves have fallen. Justin Jefferson, AJ Brown signed their deals," she began.
"You can go get CeeDee Lamb done now. You've had quarterbacks Jared Goff and now Trevor Lawrence signed deals. That leaf has fallen. How many leaves do you need to fall? [00:03:15]" she said.

Williams' reference can be traced back to a statement made by the general manager in April. According to Cowboys media via NFL media, Jones claimed he was waiting for more "leaves" to fall and "cards" to be played before he made any moves.

In Williams' opinion, the offseason has seen an October's worth of leaves and a River's worth of poker cards played. At this point, it is time for action.

Jerry Jones leaves nearly equal number of unanswered questions dating since January

Jerry Jones at Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants
Jerry Jones at Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants

The Cowboys general manager has taken heat from seemingly every corner of the country over his sluggish approach to roster construction.

At the start of the offseason, Dak Prescott's future was a massive question. Since the end of the year, seemingly no answers have been given by Jones. Additionally, CeeDee Lamb's next contract was also unclear. While he is covered for the 2024 season via a fifth-year option, there is no job security beyond that.

Lamb remains hungry as ever for answers on account of his ongoing holdout. Micah Parsons, who is arguably the biggest star on the defensive side of the ball, has received little financial acknowledgment from Jones.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings' uncertain future with Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins is now clear. The Jaguars have also answered their biggest question with Trevor Lawrence. Will Jerry Jones wait to be the last team to answer questions pondered for the last six months?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk," and H/T Sportskeeda.

