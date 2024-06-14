NFL analyst claims “leaves have fallen” for Jerry Jones after announcement of Trevor Lawrence’s $275 million contract

Jerry Jones and Trevor Lawrence had little in common aside from both dealing with offseason contract negotiations. However, now that Lawrence's deal is done, one NFL analyst claims the general manager should have already seen enough. Speaking on Friday morning's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Charean Williams used Jones' previous words against him.

Trending

Charean Williams: [00:02:38] "Jerry Jones kept using the term of 'well the leaves have to fall before we get' - the leaves have fallen. Justin Jefferson, AJ Brown signed their deals," she began.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You can go get CeeDee Lamb done now. You've had quarterbacks Jared Goff and now Trevor Lawrence signed deals. That leaf has fallen. How many leaves do you need to fall? [00:03:15]" she said.

Boost your Fantasy Football game: Use our Draft tool for better picks,make smart lineup choices with Start/Sit tool & trade better with Trade Analyzer

Williams' reference can be traced back to a statement made by the general manager in April. According to Cowboys media via NFL media, Jones claimed he was waiting for more "leaves" to fall and "cards" to be played before he made any moves.

In Williams' opinion, the offseason has seen an October's worth of leaves and a River's worth of poker cards played. At this point, it is time for action.

Jerry Jones leaves nearly equal number of unanswered questions dating since January

Jerry Jones at Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants

The Cowboys general manager has taken heat from seemingly every corner of the country over his sluggish approach to roster construction.

At the start of the offseason, Dak Prescott's future was a massive question. Since the end of the year, seemingly no answers have been given by Jones. Additionally, CeeDee Lamb's next contract was also unclear. While he is covered for the 2024 season via a fifth-year option, there is no job security beyond that.

Lamb remains hungry as ever for answers on account of his ongoing holdout. Micah Parsons, who is arguably the biggest star on the defensive side of the ball, has received little financial acknowledgment from Jones.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings' uncertain future with Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins is now clear. The Jaguars have also answered their biggest question with Trevor Lawrence. Will Jerry Jones wait to be the last team to answer questions pondered for the last six months?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk," and H/T Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.