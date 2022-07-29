“It could get awkward” - NFL analyst claims Mike McCarthy's replacement is already on the team

As Mike McCarthy's job security becomes less certain, many are speculating as to who could replace him if he doesn't succeed in 2022. People are mostly looking at candidates outside the organization. Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has been linked with Dallas more than once this offseason.

However, one NFL analyst believes the next head coach could come from within the organization. Speaking on the Herd with Colin Cowherd, NFL analyst Matt Mosely claimed defensive coordinator Dan Quinn could be the next man up. Here's how he put it:

"I think it could get awkward. I think Dan Quinn’s really worked to make it okay. And I kind of admire how he handled it. I think Jerry left Mike McCarthy out there hanging out a little bit. And I think the players have gotten behind Quinn. Defensive players just swear by him."

Jon Machota @jonmachota Mike McCarthy: “This offense is built around making the QB successful. This is Dak Prescott’s offense. I think you see him really taking ownership of that. At the end of the day, defense wins championships but the Super Bowl is won by the QB.” Mike McCarthy: “This offense is built around making the QB successful. This is Dak Prescott’s offense. I think you see him really taking ownership of that. At the end of the day, defense wins championships but the Super Bowl is won by the QB.” https://t.co/SvCHaHGFwH

Dan Quinn was the head coach for the Atlanta Falcons for a period that included their Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots. Matt Mosely went on to explain why the losing end of the 28-3 comeback may have been erased in the eyes of the league:

"But in a sense, he sort of salvaged [himself]. He was so attached to that Super Bowl in Atlanta. Being with this platform that gives the Cowboys the attention they get, it's brought Dan Quinn back."

He continued, congratulating him on how he's been able to sidestep the awkwardness up to this point, but he can't escape it forever:

"Now I will say Dan Quinn has done a tremendous job of kind of playing, trying to play a "behind-the-scenes" role to not make this awkward, but it could get awkward. And I could see something developing there."

Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on Dak Prescott: “He weighs the same but he’s obviously leaner, more flexible. He’s put in a tremendous amount of work in that, so you’re seeing that pay off. …He’s a guy that emulates exactly what you’re looking for. He’s always working to improve.” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on Dak Prescott: “He weighs the same but he’s obviously leaner, more flexible. He’s put in a tremendous amount of work in that, so you’re seeing that pay off. …He’s a guy that emulates exactly what you’re looking for. He’s always working to improve.”

Lastly, he said that the team overthrowing McCarthy for Quinn would not be totally unheard of:

"I've seen this organization with two head coaches before and it happened not that long ago. With Garrett on offense and Wade Phillips on defense and it led to Wade Phillips being thrown overboard. You could see the makings of something like that happening here."

Is Dan Quinn a threat to Mike McCarthy?

Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Most people think that Mike McCarthy would have his hands full in convincing Jerry Jones to stick with him over Dan Quinn. Quinn was part of both of the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl appearances with the Legion of Boom. He was the coordinator who helped shut down one of the best offenses of all-time in Super Bowl 48.

He helped bring the Seahawks to the big game the following year to face Tom Brady. After his quick two-year run with the Seahawks, Quinn became the Falcons' head coach. He led the team to a Super Bowl appearance of their own, facing Tom Brady once again.

They ultimately lost the game after taking a 28-3 lead and the Falcons couldn't hit the same heights again. For the Cowboys, swapping a Super Bowl-winning head coach for one who has featured in three in the last decade might make sense.

It will be interesting to see if Mike McCarthy is still leading the Cowboys in 2023.

