NFL Rumors: Cowboys' Dan Quinn emerges as hot favorite to replace Pete Carroll as Seahawks HC

Current Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is rumored to be at the top of the list to replace current Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, if the 70-year-old is relieved of his duties.

Quinn, who was with the Seahawks between 2009 and 2010 as assistant head coach and defensive line coach, could be set to return to his former place of employment.

Having worked wonders with the Cowboys defense this season, turning the unit around from what was one of the league's worst, the Seahawks could move to go after Quinn if he is available.

Dan Quinn is highly sought after

Quinn was courted by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a potential head coach as recently as a few weeks ago, as teams could start the process of recruitment, but he opted against interviewing for the position, Quinn reaffirmed his commitment to the Cowboys saying:

“I wasn’t coming here to look what my next job would be. I wanted to come in here, have a blast & hopefully kick ass.”

However, Quinn has remained open to the prospect of taking up a head coaching gig in future, stating:

“If (head coaching opportunities) come, I’ll be ready for them…But I’m having a blast being right here with this crew and going for it.”

Now it appears that Seattle is a potential destination for the 51-year-old. Having breathed new life into a stagnant Cowboys defense, turning them into one of the league's best. It is not unreasonable to assume he could work some of his magic on the Seahawks as well.

It would be difficult to fathom whether Seattle would replace a defensive-minded coach in Carroll with another defensive coach. But with the Cowboys' defensive coordinator seemingly near the top of the list, we can't rule it out. .

For now, it remains unknown if Quinn is available or even interested in the position. One would imagine Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would surely want to keep a hold of him, given what he has done for their defense this season.

NFL Philosophy @NFLosophy If there are reports of Dan Quinn as the top choice of Seattle and Denver, that means Carroll and Fangio are out. I knew there were rumors but that’s already a lot of movement. If there are reports of Dan Quinn as the top choice of Seattle and Denver, that means Carroll and Fangio are out. I knew there were rumors but that’s already a lot of movement.

With the future of Russell Wilson also murky, could the potential hire of Quinn persuade the future Hall of Fame quarterback to stay with the NFC West franchise? Possibly. He is known throughout the NFL for his ability to recruit players and he does command a room so he could be a good match with Wilson should the quarterback stay.

While Quinn is clearly focused on the Cowboys and their post season, the 51-year-old's head could be turned by several potential head coaching opportunities popping around the league.

This off-season is shaping up to be a defining one for the Cowboys defensive coordinator. Whether Carroll is let go or not remains to be seen, given the unrest at the franchise, particularly around Wilson's uncertain future. Both Dallas and the Seahawks could see major changes to their coaching departments.

