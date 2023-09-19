NFL analyst claims multiple former players are calling for suspension of Minkah Fitzpatrick after ending Nick Chubb’s season

Nick Chubb took a hit that no one will forget anytime soon. The running back was spun upside down while his leg was caught under a defender. The result was a season-ending injury and Steelers linebacker Minkah Fitzpatrick is taking the brunt of the criticism for going low on the play.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, Kyle Brandt revealed that fans are not the only ones upset about what happened to Nick Chubb. Here's how he put it:

"I'm texting with some people who played in the league, who said the Minkah Fitzpatrick hit is dirty. ‘He should be fined. He should be suspended. There's no business for that. He went low and he's vulnerable.'"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nick Chubb's Cleveland Browns come up short in important Monday Night Football contest

Nick Chubb at Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

To add insult to injury, Nick Chubb's injury was in vain as the Browns failed to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers to get to the team's first 2-0 start in about 30 years.

Instead of being a perfect 2-0, the team is sitting at .500 at 1-1. Deshaun Watson is yet to sparkle in his time with the Browns after throwing for two touchdowns and two interceptions over the course of his first two games.

Last year, in six games of action, he threw for seven touchdowns and five interceptions en route to a 3-3 record. So far, the 2023 season has been a carbon copy of his time in 2022.

Many wrote off his showing last season as the result of missing most of the year due to suspension. However, 2023 so far has confirmed what Browns fans have feared: Deshaun Watson hasn't been an upgrade.

Deshaun Watson's contract compared to Baker Mayfield

Deshaun Watson at Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns

Not only did the team send away Baker Mayfield, who is now 2-0 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they also paid his replacement an arm and a leg. His contract runs through to the 2026 season and is fully guaranteed. The deal is worth $230 million, averaging about $46 million per season on average.

Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield is playing on just a $4 million deal that expires, for all intents and purposes, at the end of the season.

At this point, it has fallen on Deshaun Watson's shoulders to prove that he's worth the extra $226 million to the Cleveland Browns. That said, had the Browns kept him, they'd be paying much more than Tampa Bay's $4 million based on the situation at the time.

Still, Mayfield is sitting at three touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 2-0 record right now.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Good Morning Football and H/T Sportskeeda.