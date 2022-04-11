"They wanted the divorce" - NFL analyst claims Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson had enough of each other

Russell Wilson and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll had enough of each other, according to NFL analyst John Middlekauff. After Seattle took Wilson with the 75th pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, the Seahawks had unbridled success.

However, being with the same franchise and the same head coach for 10 years, things were bound to get a little tedious. So much so that this offseason, despite saying their quarterback was not available for a trade, he was then sent to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade.

Speaking on the 3 and Out podcast, Middlekauf said that the franchise who traded the Super Bowl winner will not trade away receiver DK Metcalf. According to him, the situation is different and that Carroll and Russell have had enough of each other.

Middlekauff explained:

"The Raiders are trying to become a consistent playoff team, right? The Dolphins? They don't know what they're doing. You don't. This would feel extremely desperate. And if I'm Seattle, I'm just not trading him like well, if you could trade Russell Wilson, you can trade anyone, that's not true. Russell Wilson was in the NFL for a decade. They had extended him multiple times. He had been on their team for a long period of time."

Curtis Crabtree @Curtis_Crabtree Comments from Jody Allen, Pete Carroll and John Schneider in announcement of trade all point to Russell Wilson’s desire for change. Comments from Jody Allen, Pete Carroll and John Schneider in announcement of trade all point to Russell Wilson’s desire for change. https://t.co/CAjEco4jr9

"So he finally told you I want out and your head coach, which is a little weird. You're staying loyal to him. He's seventy years old but you didn't want really to coach him either. He can say whatever he wants, like they wanted to divorce from each other, Pete and Russell. This one like regardless who your quarterback is, you want DK Metcalf on your team."

Middlekauff added:

"Because he's a difference making player and if you have a lower end quarterback, which they're going to have, he's an enormous target to throw to. So to me, the Jets should not be interested in trading pick 10 and 100% Seattle Seahawks should not trade DK Metcalf, just like the Titans shouldn't trade AJ brown or the 49ers trade Deebo Samuel. "

Russell Wilson now a Denver Bronco

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson

The offseason has seen some huge player movement, but none bigger than the 33-year-old's move to Denver. The Broncos received Wilson, along with a fourth-round pick, and sent Drew Lock and Shelby Harris.

They also traded away 2022 and 2023 first-round picks, 2022 and 2023 second-round picks, along with a fifth-round pick in 2022.

The move has reshaped the AFC West with the division is now home to some serious talent. Davante Adams joined the Raiders and JC Jackson and Khalil Mack joined the Chargers.

They say that change is as good as a holiday. Well after being with the Seahawks for 10 years, the 33-year-old will be wearing new colors for the first time in his NFL career.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat