“Patience and loyalty are now their weaknesses” - NFL Analyst believes the Pittsburgh Steelers are harming themselves by continuing with QB Mitch Trubisky 

The pressure is mounting on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky following another disappointing outing against the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers are now 1-2, and so far, haven't seen their quarterback produce moments of brilliance.

With rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett eagerly waiting for his chance, many have already started asking Mike Tomlin to start Pickett instead of Trubisky. Tomlin, however, has denied benching Mitch Trubisky as yet.

Colin Cowherd believes that the Steelers are making a mistake by delaying Kenny Pickett's debut. On his show, The Herd with Colin Cowherd, he talked about why Trubisky hasn't been good and why the Steelers need to make a change quickly. Here's what Cowherd said about the Steelers:

“What used to be really, really admirable, very, very redeemable, almost charming about the Steelers was their patience, their loyalty. I think it's getting in the way [now]. I think patience and loyalty are now their weaknesses.

"If you take out that George Pickens catch, the catch of the year in the NFL for the record, not a well-thrown ball that is the catch of the year, maybe the decade in the NFL 36 yards.

“That was Trubisky's best performance of the year. His tight end, that kid's great from Penn State. You didn't see him till the end of the game. Chase Claypool disappeared, Pickens had to make the catch of the year. Mitch Trubisky all year long has completed six passes downfield, 20 yards downfield all season.”

Colin Cowherd concluded by saying:

“Mike Tomlin is a very good coach, [but] is sticking with Trubisky and we can all see it. It took the catch of the year and prevent defense for Trubisky to get into the hundred-yard category with no touchdowns…”

GhettoGronk @TheGhettoGronk “Please bench Trubisky and start Kenny Pickett”



Mike Tomlin: “Please bench Trubisky and start Kenny Pickett”Mike Tomlin: https://t.co/SoUW3Tt4Xu

The clock is ticking for Mitch Trubisky, as the Steelers fans have already shown that they are eagerly waiting for local boy Kenny Pickett to take over the team.

Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger came in support of Trubisky after he was booed by the Steelers fans. But the fans want to see positive results from their team.

Mitch Trubisky needs to inspire the Steelers to a win next week

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the New York Jets in Week 4. Mitch Trubisky will be under immense pressure to produce a good performance and lead his team to a win against the Jets.

If he isn't able to get a win in the next game, then the situation will become very tough for Trubisky. After Week 4, the Steelers face a tough run of fixtures against the likes of the BuffalloBills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, and the Philadelphia Eagles.

PFF PIT Steelers @PFF_Steelers



🥇 Mitchell Trubisky - 80.3

🥈 Mason Cole - 79.3

🥉 Pat Freiermuth - 78.4

Alex Highsmith - 73.0

Cameron Sutton - 72.3 Highest graded Steelers in Week 3 vs the Browns:🥇 Mitchell Trubisky - 80.3🥈 Mason Cole - 79.3🥉 Pat Freiermuth - 78.4Alex Highsmith - 73.0Cameron Sutton - 72.3 Highest graded Steelers in Week 3 vs the Browns:🥇 Mitchell Trubisky - 80.3🥈 Mason Cole - 79.3🥉 Pat Freiermuth - 78.44️⃣ Alex Highsmith - 73.05️⃣ Cameron Sutton - 72.3 https://t.co/tEVjrNCoiz

Due to this, anything less than a win might pursue Mike Tomlin to think about Kenny Pickett stepping in. Of course, there is a possibility that Trubisky will be able to fulfill the trust that his head coach has in him, and produce a good performance to shut down his critics.

It will be interesting to see how Trubisky and the Steelers respond in their next game against the New York Jets. It will be a game where Zach Wilson might make his season debut.

