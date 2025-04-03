NFL analyst claims Shedeur Sanders' falling draft stock would be dream scenario for one AFC franchise

Shedeur Sanders has seemingly been oscillating between losing stock and keeping/regaining it in the weeks since the Combine. But if the former notion still holds true over the latter, then there is at least one franchise that would love to turn it into a positive according to an NFL analyst - the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick recently joined a growing list of analysts who believe the reigning AFC North runners-up will nab the Colorado quarterback with the 21st overall pick.

"This would be a dream pick for Pittsburgh ... I think Shedeur Sanders is worthy of being a top-5 or top-10 pick, but with the (New York) Giants not taking him three, you could see a little bit of a freefall. And I think that freefall would stop here," he said.

For Chadwick, the highly-protracted Aaron Rodgers saga should not dissuade Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan from seeking the "perfect fit".

"Even if (Aaron Rodgers) signs, I still think that Shedeur Sanders is on the board for them - and even if he doesn't sign too, because there's a lot of rumors that he might sit out or retire ... I think Mike Tomlin and Shedeur Sanders should be a good complement with each other," he said.

ESPN's Jason Miller also echoed similar sentiments. Speaking to Kay Adams on Wednesday, he opined that the quarterback prospect should want to become a Steeler given their strong offense that features DK Metcalf and Pat Freiermuth.

"They have established weapons on the outside. They're gonna have a good ground game. They have an offensive line ... that would be the dream fit."

Adam Schefter: Steelers will consider Shedeur Sanders only if he is still available in Round 1

Meanwhile, ESPN analyst Adam Schefter sees the Steelers adopting a "boom or bust" mindset for Shedeur Sanders. Speaking on his eponymous podcast on Wednesday, he doubted whether the organization would be willing to trade up if they sensed that he was going elsewhere.

"I was of the mind that Pittsburgh was not taking a quarterback in Round 1. I think the only quarterback that they would consider, me reading between the lines, would be Shedeur. But I can't imagine he's gonna slide to 21," he said. (from 18:01)

The 2025 draft will be held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay from April 24-26. Most of the TV coverage will be on ESPN.

