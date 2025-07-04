NFL analyst claims Steelers hope to offer Maxx Crosby-like $35,500,000 deal, with T.J. Watt expecting north of $40M

T.J. Watt has been with the Pittsburgh Steelers since selecting him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but his future with the franchise is uncertain.

The Steelers and Watt have been at odds all offseason. The linebacker is looking for a big-money extension, and it seems like there's a big gap between that and what the team is willing to offer, but the Steelers don't seem too stressed about it either.

According to NFL analyst Mike Florio, the Steelers are hoping to offer Watt a Maxx Crosby-like $35.5 million deal. However, the LB has said before that he wants a deal similar to Myles Garrett's $40 million per year contract.

"Our guess (and it’s just a guess) is that the Steelers hope to stay closer to the Maxx Crosby range of $35.5 million, with Watt hoping to surge past Myles Garrett’s $40 million per year," Florio wrote. [H/T: NBC Sports]

NFL analyst on potential landing spots for T.J. Watt if he leaves the Pittsburgh Steelers

Seven-time Pro Bowler T.J. Watt is in the final year of his contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers and expecting a big-money contract.

However, should both parties fail to reach an agreement, NFL analyst Rich Eisen, predicting the potential landing spots for the LB, believes that Watt isn't going anywhere:

"If you just Google T.J. Watt's name right now, everything is basically he's gone," Eisen said. "What are the best landing spots? ... Name me a team in the National Football League, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, those are the best landing spots for T.J. Watt, which is why he's going nowhere.

"I would be stunned if they say we're trading you after all of this," Eisen added. "We can't figure it out. We can't find a number. We cannot in any way, shape or form, sign you up to this contract that you're looking for because down the road we're going to regret it.

"Google all you want. Look at all those articles about best landing spots for T.J. Watt. It's anywhere they play football in the NFL. That's number one. And number two, it's not going to happen."

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the star linebacker.

