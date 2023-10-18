NFL analyst claps back at Micah Parsons with fiery response after Cowboys star laments double-standard for Dak Prescott

Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott are celebrating their Week 6 defeat of Justin Herbert, as the team heads into its bye week. However, at least one of the two wishes for a level playing field when it comes to criticism. According to NFL media via CBS Sports, Parsons called out Cowboys haters, asking for them to direct a proportional amount of anger at the Eagles. Here's how he put it:

"We want the same energy for everybody. Because there's a whole bunch of bashing when it's Dak Prescott, but not the same when it's the Eagles."

Speaking on ESPN's "Get Up" on Wednesday, NFL analyst Kimberley A. Martin strongly responded to the Cowboys star, using his words against him:

"Where was Micah Parsons in February? He was at home. He was watching the Eagles in the Super Bowl. Have the same energy."

In other words, she was saying that if the star pass rusher was going to talk smack against the Eagles in October, he needed to do so in the playoffs after losing as well.

Micah Parsons on pace for career year in one key stat

Micah Parsons at Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers

Heading into the season, Dallas Cowboys fans hoped and analysts challenged the pass rusher to sack the quarterback more than he ever had before. Through six games, he is on pace to do just that by a slim margin. Through six games, the defensive star has five sacks. Last season, he earned 13.5 sacks. In his rookie season, he earned 13.0 sacks.

If he maintains his current pace, Parsons will have earned either 14 or 14.5 sacks. If he earns just 14 sacks, he will have kept the same rate of improvement in the category in every year of his career. That said, while he often gets praised for his efforts, the pass rusher has a distance to close if he wants to catch the best in the game in the category.

As it stands, Vikings pass rusher Danielle Hunter and Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt both lead the league in sacks with eight. Meaning, with Parsons now on a bye, he will need a massive performance upon his return if he doesn't want to fall behind in the short-term anymore.

