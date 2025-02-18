NFL analyst comes up with solution to create $70,000,000 in cap space for Chiefs after Super Bowl loss

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a brutal loss in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs suffered a 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, during which Mahomes threw two interceptions and faced six sacks.
Kansas City has a big offseason ahead as they have to address many issues, especially their offensive line. As of today, according to Spotrac, the Chiefs have $5.381 million in cap space, which obviously will not be enough to improve the team.
Based on the team's salary cap situation, a YouTuber named "Dan Mitchell" recently posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter). He highlighted how the Chiefs are in a bad situation as they also have to potentially sign Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis in addition to their current free agents.
In reply to Mitchell's video, Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame came up with an easy solution for how the Chiefs can easily create more cap space.
Matt Verderame provides easy fix for Chiefs' salary cap issue
Verderame suggested that the Chiefs can create plenty of cap space by simply restructuring Mahomes' contract. This is common for teams with top quarterbacks who are earning top-of-the-market money.
"The Chiefs can restructure Mahomes (like every other year) and immediately have $38M in cap space," Verderame wrote. "If they extend Thuney and Kelce retires, they’d have roughly $70M and almost no dead money."
As of now, Travis Kelce is not guaranteed to retire, but if he does, the Chiefs will be ready to elevate Noah Gray's role and use the money to improve other positions.
Keeping Trey Smith should be a priority for the Chiefs, as he is one of the best interior offensive linemen in the league. The reigning AFC champions already have a big issue to address at the left tackle position, and losing a player of Smith's caliber will not be helpful for Mahomes.
Chiefs' general manager Brett Veach has done a fantastic job in fixing holes on the roster over the last few years. He will be determined to find ways to put together a better roster for their quarterback, who was sacked a career-high 36 times this past season.
