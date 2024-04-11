NFL analyst compares Dak Prescott to J Cole: “He doesn’t have a signature moment in his career”

Dak Prescott has statistically been one of the best overall quarterbacks in the entire NFL in recent seasons. He has ranked towards the top of the leagues in passing yards and touchdowns, among other stats, while helping the Dallas Cowboys consistently appear in the NFL playoffs.

One of the major issues with Prescott is that he has failed to find much postseason success. This could be why NFL analyst Jordan Tucker recently commented on his lack of a "signature moment" in his career. He compared the quarterback to popular recording artist J. Cole on Twitter.

"Is Dak Prescott the J Cole of the NFL? Skill-wise, one of the most talented in the league, there's nothing he can't do, but doesn' have a defining signature moment yet in his career," Tucker tweeted.

Tucket believes Prescott's career is similar to J. Cole's career, who is also regarded as one of the most talented musicians but has only won two Grammy awards out of 18 nominations.

How many playoff wins does Dak Prescott have in his career?

Dak Prescott has helped the Dallas Cowboys reach the NFL playoffs five times during his career so far. However, despite having an extremely talented roster, he has only won two games, accumulating a disappointing 2-5 record.

One of the best examples of this occurred in his most recent appearance following the 2023 NFL season. The Cowboys earned the two-seed in the NFC and finished the year undefeated in their home stadium.

This was supposed to give them a huge advantage against the Green Bay Packers, who barely snuck into the playoffs as the seven-seed.

The Cowboys failed to meet their expectations once again by allowing the Packers to become the first seven-seed in NFL history to win a playoff game. Prescott contributed to the loss by throwing two interceptions in the first half.

This dug too deep of a hole for the Cowboys to ever recover from and they have now failed to go further than the Divisional Round in 28 consecutive years.