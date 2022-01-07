"He's Kirk Cousins with more fans and less haters" - NFL analyst rips Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has seen his fair share of detractors since becoming the starting quarterback in 2016 and they have not let up. In the most recent instance, a prominent NFL analyst criticized the Cowboys signal-caller's prowess.

On his radio show The Herd with Colin Cowherd, popular sports media personality Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on Prescott. While also comparing him to another starting quarterback in the league:

“A lot of people are saying that Dak Prescott is in a ‘slump’. Quarterbacks do have off years because maybe they’re beat up, or lose a left tackle, or there’s a coaching change, a coordinator change, and they’re not up for it. But let’s take four years with Dak Prescott. Is he just Kirk Cousins with more fans and fewer haters?”

Cowherd continued his comparison of Prescott and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins while also giving his appraisal on how the Cowboys' starting quarterback stacks up against some of his other peers:

If you look at four years of data, is it a slump or is he just not a guy who can carry a team against good teams? I think the answer is that he’s very much Kirk Cousins, we just like him more than Kirk Cousins. Dak is a good athlete, but he’s not Kyler or Josh Allen. He’s got a decent arm but it’s not like Herbert or Mahomes. He’s a ‘B’ to ‘B+’ quarterback.”

This season for the Cowboys, Dak has 32 touchdown passes to 10 interceptions and 4.154 passing yards. He is eighth in the league in both touchdowns thrown and passing yards. The two-time Pro Bowl is also tied for eighth in passer rating (100.9) with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Jail Fauci-Russ @RussSegner Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



on why the Cowboys' limitations were on display yesterday: "Don't confuse great story with great team or great intangibles with great QB. Dak is just pretty good." @ColinCowherd on why the Cowboys' limitations were on display yesterday: "Don't confuse great story with great team or great intangibles with great QB. Dak is just pretty good." @ColinCowherd on why the Cowboys' limitations were on display yesterday: https://t.co/pJa25EEUSD Colin Cowherd got it right.. @dak is just ok.. In my opinion his is just a more likeable version of .@BakerMayfied I say this and I have been a @dallascowboys fan since the Ice Bowl. I am just delusional like the rest of the Dak fandom.. But Dallas is stuck. No SB with this QB. twitter.com/TheHerd/status… Colin Cowherd got it right.. @dak is just ok.. In my opinion his is just a more likeable version of .@BakerMayfied I say this and I have been a @dallascowboys fan since the Ice Bowl. I am just delusional like the rest of the Dak fandom.. But Dallas is stuck. No SB with this QB. twitter.com/TheHerd/status…

He is second to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in passes completed per game with 25.9. Dak’s 276.9 passing yards per game is the seventh most in the NFL, while his completion percentage of 68.4 percent is the fifth-best in the league.

Dak Prescott Versus Kirk Cousins Since 2018

Minnesota Vikings v Dallas Cowboys

Cowherd compared both Dak and Cousins over the last four years. Since 2018, Cousins has more passing yards (16,147 yards) than Dak (14,797), touchdown passes (121 to Dak’s 93), and a better passer rating (103 to Dak’s 99.3).

Michael Hart @Michael_D_Hart Kirk Cousins and Dak Prescott have nearly identical stats this season.



Matt Prater and Greg Zuerlein do as well.



Dallas has had 4 more penalties called on them than their opponents but the refs have screwed them every game. Kirk Cousins and Dak Prescott have nearly identical stats this season. Matt Prater and Greg Zuerlein do as well. Dallas has had 4 more penalties called on them than their opponents but the refs have screwed them every game.

It is important to note that Dak missed 11 starts in 2020 due to a severe ankle injury.

Regardless of the stats, Dak has been one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL over the last four years and will lead the Cowboys to their third postseason appearance since 2016.

Rohit Puri @RohPuri Colin Cowherd’s certitude about Dak and the Cowboys being a 1 win playoff team and being an avg QB will be the most annoying of the hot takes all week long Colin Cowherd’s certitude about Dak and the Cowboys being a 1 win playoff team and being an avg QB will be the most annoying of the hot takes all week long

