"He's Kirk Cousins with more fans and less haters" - NFL analyst rips Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has seen his fair share of detractors since becoming the starting quarterback in 2016 and they have not let up. In the most recent instance, a prominent NFL analyst criticized the Cowboys signal-caller's prowess.
On his radio show The Herd with Colin Cowherd, popular sports media personality Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on Prescott. While also comparing him to another starting quarterback in the league:
“A lot of people are saying that Dak Prescott is in a ‘slump’. Quarterbacks do have off years because maybe they’re beat up, or lose a left tackle, or there’s a coaching change, a coordinator change, and they’re not up for it. But let’s take four years with Dak Prescott. Is he just Kirk Cousins with more fans and fewer haters?”
Cowherd continued his comparison of Prescott and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins while also giving his appraisal on how the Cowboys' starting quarterback stacks up against some of his other peers:
If you look at four years of data, is it a slump or is he just not a guy who can carry a team against good teams? I think the answer is that he’s very much Kirk Cousins, we just like him more than Kirk Cousins. Dak is a good athlete, but he’s not Kyler or Josh Allen. He’s got a decent arm but it’s not like Herbert or Mahomes. He’s a ‘B’ to ‘B+’ quarterback.”
This season for the Cowboys, Dak has 32 touchdown passes to 10 interceptions and 4.154 passing yards. He is eighth in the league in both touchdowns thrown and passing yards. The two-time Pro Bowl is also tied for eighth in passer rating (100.9) with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
He is second to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in passes completed per game with 25.9. Dak’s 276.9 passing yards per game is the seventh most in the NFL, while his completion percentage of 68.4 percent is the fifth-best in the league.
Dak Prescott Versus Kirk Cousins Since 2018
Cowherd compared both Dak and Cousins over the last four years. Since 2018, Cousins has more passing yards (16,147 yards) than Dak (14,797), touchdown passes (121 to Dak’s 93), and a better passer rating (103 to Dak’s 99.3).
It is important to note that Dak missed 11 starts in 2020 due to a severe ankle injury.
Regardless of the stats, Dak has been one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL over the last four years and will lead the Cowboys to their third postseason appearance since 2016.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Q. Who is the better QB?
Dak Prescott
Kirk Cousins