Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won their fifth straight game of the season last night against the Denver Broncos. They are 5-1 to start the season, but still many have criticized them.

Statistically, this is the best start that the Chiefs have had with Mahomes as their quarterback, people believe the team is not performing well. Mainly the reason has been that their offense has not been fluid this season.

Given that the criticism of the Chiefs is unwarranted, former Pittsburgh Steelers star Ryan Clark compared Mahomes to Drake after a slow start to the season.

Here's what he said:

"So, you know what it is, when you're the Kansas City Chiefs, you're like Drake, right? Very early on in Patrick Mahomes' career, you dropped 'Take Care' and everybody been waiting for the album to come out again."

"So when you drop 'For All the Dogs' now, they’re pi**ed off with you because they feel like you're not playing up to the same level, even though you're outselling everybody else. That's what the Kansas City Chiefs are now."

"We're talking about a one-loss team that drove the football up and down the field, has a defense that is playing lights out, which they haven't had in years past and we're like, yeah, but it doesn't look the same."

The Kansas City Chiefs lack a star wide receiver, and their young players are taking their time to perform well. Rashee Rice made some impressive plays last night, and as the season progresses, other receivers like Skyy Moore and Justyn Ross will also begin to make significant contributions.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are playing it safe

Patrick Mahomes: Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs

It can be said that the Chiefs are not taking their opposition seriously yet. In the game against the Broncos, we saw them experiment with multiple things, and yet they were able to come away with a win.

Patrick Mahomes hasn't been at his best so far, but he is likely to get better over the course of the season and make a push for the third MVP award of his career. In five games this season, he has thrown for 1,593 yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions, for a passer rating of 95.7.

Currently, the Chiefs are the first seed in the AFC, and it's frightening to imagine what their ceiling could be given that they have an excellent record despite playing poorly.

