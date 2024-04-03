NFL analyst compares Jayden Daniels to Stefon Diggs’ new quarterback

Jayden Daniels was seemingly never on a trajectory to play with Stefon Diggs in 2024, but now, with his new destination revealed, it is guaranteed that the two will not be teammates.

However, it might feel that way to Louis Riddick, who compared Daniels to C.J. Stroud on Wednesday's edition of "Get Up." Here's how he put it:

Louis Reddick: "[00:03:35] Jayden Daniels, when I stood next to him, it was very similar to how I felt when I was next to C.J. Stroud last year. This is a guy who has a commanding presence. He has a presence that people want to be around. His teammates flock to him."

If the comparison continues to completion in 2024, the team that gets Daniels will be in the playoffs. Of course, with most naming him as a top-two overall draft choice, the options are limited. The Chicago Bears own the first overall pick, and the Washington Commanders own the second overall pick. In one way or another, the quarterback appears to be heading to the NFC.

Stefon Diggs trade steals headlines ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

Stefon Diggs at AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills

Just roughly three weeks ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, Stefon Diggs is also joining a new team. While April is usually reserved exclusively for draft top stories, Diggs' move has left fans reeling earlier than expected.

The Buffalo Bills are sending the wide receiver to the Houston Texans and getting a 2025 second-round pick in return, per Adam Schefter. In addition to Diggs, the Texans will also receive a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

The move bolsters an already impressive offense that broke out in 2024 after the pairing of CJ Stroud and Tank Dell. Key new additions this offseason for the offense are Joe Mixon and Tank Dell.

The move leaves the Bills with a seemingly massive hole at wide receiver, with Curtis Samuel now sliding into the top spot on the roster. After the trade, Bills fans are bracing for a top pick to be used on a wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft, long after Jayden Daniels is set to be selected.