NFL analyst compares watching Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy to starving at a snobby, overpriced restaurant - “I am not satisfied”

Head coach Mike McCarthy took over as the offensive playcaller for the Dallas Cowboys this season. The team parted ways with former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and hired Brian Schottenheimer this past offseason, but it's McCarthy who is calling the plays.

The Cowboys are 4-2 heading into their Week 7 bye week. Their offense is still missing some pieces, which is keeping them from making explosive plays. Analyst Kimberly A. Martin spoke about Dallas' offense on ESPN's "Get Up" on Tuesday morning, comparing it to the experience of eating at a three-star restaurant, where the small portions of food leave one dissatisfied:

"Okay, picture it. You're in New York City, guys. You and your lady decide, 'Oh, we're going to go to a three-star Michelin restaurant, baby, put on your good clothes. We're going out.'

"...All excited, you walk in the restaurant. Everything's good. You sit down. 'I'm starving,' because you haven't eaten all day. Because you go in a three star Michelin restaurant, you are hungry. Then you see the waiter from a distance, bringing out the plates. They put that big old plate right in front of you and you see a tiny little portion of food decorated.

"Oh, this tastes good.' And then you realize all the courses are that big. And so by the time you leave the restaurant, you're tapping your man on the shoulder like, 'Babe, we got to go to McDonald's because I'm still hungry. I am not satisfied. I have it. I enjoyed the food, but it wasn't enough.'

Kimberley then drove home the analogy by saying how watching the Cowboys play feels like watching the aforementioned plate of food disappear, adding that the team has shown only a few flashes of its potential.

"And here's the problem with the Cowboys ...I see moments of like, that's it. CeeDee Lamb. They remember he exists... He's using his legs. Thank you, Jesus! He's running into the end zone. This is so beautiful. And then it disappears. Just like that plate of food. So I think we see flashes of what the Cowboys can be and what they've been. But there aren't enough."

You can listen to Kimberley's comments here:

Jerry Jones critical of Mike McCarthy's decision-making

NFL fans have wondered if Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is in the hot seat. Team owner Jerry Jones' recent comments may have shown he has little patience for the head coach.

Just before halftime in Monday night's win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Mike McCarthy chose not to take a timeout with eight seconds left in the half. That would have allowed another shot at the end zone. Instead, he chose to kick a field goal.

Answering a question about McCarthy's decision, Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via Pro Football Talk:

“First of all, this is not an impassioned response to your question at all. But I thought we should have tried another pass in the end zone, and used the clock accordingly.”

Jones appeared to put his trust in Prescott and take another shot at the end zone. His comments about the head coach's decision-making could prove to be troublesome if things don't improve.