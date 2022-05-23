"The guy didn't have a job all year. " NFL analyst blasts Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy for being careless

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and his players have become distracted due to the extravagance of owner Jerry Jones, according to NFL analyst John Middlekauff. On his 3 and Out podcast, Middlekauff said there have been a few diminishing returns from the overall football experience in Dallas, despite drafting well:

"I think the players become distracted because of the glitz of Jerry's world and glamour surrounding the organization. It is exhausting as a fan and I wish it would end."

He went on:

"You guys have drafted really well. It's why your team won last year. Obviously, the record was good. When you watch them, they had really good players everywhere."

He elaborated on his point:

"Jerry... there is a lot of hoopla surrounding there. There might be few diminishing returns of the overall football experience like the opposite of when the Patriots were good. There was none of what Jerry brings to the table.”

Middlekauff concluded his point by saying that McCarthy is the main problem. He questioned how they lost at home to the San Francisco 49ers, saying that the Dallas head coach didn’t have a job all year:

“But I do think the problems lie in the coach, like if your coach was good, how do you lose at home to the 49ers? I mean you have a home game and you lost. You didn't lose, you got killed. I just don't think your coach is that good. I mean, the coach said in his press conference, I watched every game and then he admitted to lying. And I know that's kind of funny, but kinda not. The guy didn't have a job all year.”

The Cowboys faced the 49ers at AT&T Stadium in the playoffs last season, losing by a score of 23–17 as they embarrisingly failed to manage the clock on their last drive.

Mike McCarthy as Cowboys Head Coach

Dallas Cowboys Introduce Head Coach Mike McCarthy

McCarthy was hired by Jones in January 2020 as the franchise’s next head coach. Dallas went 6–10 in his first season in 2020 and followed it up with a 12–5 record last season, winning the NFC East.

We’ll see if the 58-year-old coach and the Cowboys can go further in the 2022 season as they look to go deeper into the postseason. They will have to win at least one playoff game this year if they are to silence their many critics.

