NFL analyst delivers the real reason New York Giants went with Tommy DeVito and it’s not only injury guarantees

Tommy DeVito and the New York Giants are going on another run together. In 2023, the backup quarterback made waves in what ultimately became a lost season due to Daniel Jones' season-ending injury. Many are pointing to the snippets of good tape and dodging the $23 million injury guarantee for Jones as reasons for going with the third-string quarterback.

However, speaking on "Pro Football Talk" on November 19, NFL analyst Mike Florio claimed the move wasn't about Xs and Os but rather making — not saving — dollars and cents.

"They don't want the fans to think they're doing anything but putting the best product on the field. And then they deliberately don't put the best product on the field. They go with the guy that is the. Step right up and watch Tommy do this," he said (04:27).

Florio did an Italian pinch motion, raising his hand while pinching his thumb and fingers together.

"Come out and pay your money and buy all the expensive food so you can see Tommy Cutlet. Let's do that. That's what it is. It's a show. It's entertainment. Let's not get so caught up in wins and losses that we lose sight of the bigger prize here and that's money. It's entertainment," he added.

With the weather far less comfortable now than it was even six weeks ago, adding a sequel run with Tommy DeVito seemingly adds a bit of theater for a team that otherwise would have to trot out another arguably generic backup.

Tommy DeVito's famous agent hypes up Giants' new QB1

The Giants not only are getting a rerun with Tommy DeVito, but they also are getting another upfront look at his famous agent, Sean Stellato. The agent appeared in an interview on the Dan Le Batard Show and he did what agents do: he hyped up his player.

"He's prepared his whole life for this moment. ... He's a different animal than he was 12 months ago. He's really put a big premium on the off-season and continuing to develop. And he loves his coach. He loves his teammates. He loves his fans. Excited for Sunday," Stellato said. [00:17:01:05]

The backup went 3-3, throwing for eight touchdowns and three interceptions last season. Tommy DeVito and Malik Nabers offer a chance to see a different kind of throwing offense for Brian Daboll. Of course, he was the third-string quarterback for a reason.

Either way, New York Giants fans at least have something fresh to watch this week.

