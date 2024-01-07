Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is enjoying a resurgence of sorts this season. They say that change is as good as a holiday, and after a spot in Carolina, Mayfield seemingly has found himself a home in Tampa.

Baker Mayfield is having a career-best season as he has thrown for 28 touchdowns, just 10 interceptions and 3,907 passing yards before Sunday's clash against the Carolina Panthers.

Although Mayfield has been doubted all of his NFL career, as it turns out, that might just be the thing that has driven him to bounce back this season in such an emphatic way.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With the Buccaneers in the playoff hunt at 8-8 with Mayfield, not many would have thought that before the season.

His move to Tampa Bay was seen as a last chance for him in the NFL, and he has taken it with both hands. Benjamin Solak, a staff writer for The Ringer, thinks that Mayfield thrives best when he's faced with adversity:

"Everybody got too bullish on Baker too quickly. He has to feel doubted in order to become powerful. Belief weakens him."

Expand Tweet

Mayfield with the Buccaneers has been a fascinating watch, and his stats show that maybe he has finally found a home in the NFL.

Could Baker Mayfield return with the Buccaneers next season?

Baker Mayfield

Mayfield signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Buccaneers, and such has been his season with Tampa Bay, that it has got some asking if the team could bring him back next year.

Given how he has played this season as he has hit career highs in passing yards, touchdowns, and completion percentage, it feels like a no-brainer to bring Mayfield back.

With the Buccaneers expected to be a team not challenging for a playoff spot this year as they try to move past the Tom Brady era, what Mayfield has done with his back against the wall has been superb.

Whether or not the Buccaneers hierarchy thinks he is worthy of a new contract next season remains to be seen, but Mayfield is certainly giving them food for thought.