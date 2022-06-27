"Mike Tomlin some elite schemer? Clearly no"- NFL analyst delves deeper into Steelers HC's coaching style 

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is regarded as one of the best coaches in the NFL. Tomlin has the impressive statistic of not having suffered a losing season with the Steelers. His worst campaign was in 2019 when Pittsburgh went 8-8 on the year.

But for all his qualities as a coach, many doubt his ability as a schemer. For John Middlekauf, Tomlin is a superb leader, but not an elite schemer.

Middlekauff was speaking on the Three and Out podcast and delved deeper into what head coaches need to be to be successful.

Here's what he said:

"Is Tomlin some elite schemer? Clearly no. You know, that's not his strong point. But he is an elite leader."

He continued:

"I think one thing we've seen of guys that have failed over probably the last couple of decades in the NFL, we have seen a ton of great coordinators become head coaches and sucked because they were great schemers, right."

Middlekauff added:

"Pat Shermer has been a head coach multiple times. Great schemer, he becomes an offensive coordinator. Remember Minnesota, takes them to the NFC Championship with case Keenum and it's awesome. Then he gets to the Giants and he's a laughing stock."

He went on:

"McAdoo, who was an excellent schemer as an offensive coordinator for Tom Coughlin takes over for Eli and is laughed out of the building. So we have seen time and time again, guys that can scheme but they can't lead."

An interesting perspective on the complex world of coaching. Tomlin will have an interesting task in 2022 following the retirement of legendary quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Who will be the starting quarterback for the Steelers?

Kenny Pickett at the NFL Combine

Life after Ben Roethlisberger is now in full flow. The Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick in the 2022 draft and also signed Mitch Trubisky. So who will be the starter?

Ultimately, it will boil down to training camp. The general consensus is that Trubisky is the starter for now, but as we know, things can change quickly in football.

It looks like the former Bears and Bills quarterback will have the job until Pickett is ready to take it from him. Unless Trubisky comes in and takes the league by storm, in which case things will be much trickier for Pickett.

It's not a bad idea to have a young quarterback sit behind a veteran for a season or two, it worked out well for Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers.

From all accounts, Pickett is doing everything right so far, but whether that will be enough for Tomlin and the Steelers to name him the starter remains to be seen. It will be interesting to see who starts under center for Pittsburgh when the season kicks off later this year.

