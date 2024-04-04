NFL analyst demolishes Buffalo Bills for treatment of Josh Allen with Stefon Diggs trade

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are no longer teammates and while Texans fans are celebrating, Bills fans are slipping into despair. Without Diggs, Josh Allen is doomed. At least, that is what NFL analyst Mike Greenberg declared on Thursday's edition of "Get Up."

"This has become a complete disaster," Greenberg said. "November will roll around, the Jets or someone else will be winning that division. Buffalo will be having a disappointing season and do you know what the conversation will be...?"

"'What's wrong with Josh Allen? Oh Josh Allen, he's terrible now. Look, he's supposed to be a top-level quarterback and we can't even win games.' ... It's like they just keep taking things away from him expecting more from him," Greenberg said.

During his rant, Greenberg also mentioned that the Bills had cut ties with several quality 2023 starters including Tredavious White, Jordan Poyer and Leonard Floyd. They also lost Gabe Davis, essentially resetting the secondary on defense and the pass-catching unit on offense.

Buffalo Bills enter a soft rebuild as Josh Allen era enters new stage

Allen at AFC Divisional Playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills

Aside from moving on from Josh Allen or Sean McDermott, the team appears to be pulling every lever it can to rebuild the roster from the inside out.

If that is the case, one could look at 2024 as a rebuilding year as the incoming rookie class slides into the vacated roles. By the start of 2025, if everything goes according to plan, the team will be younger and more rejuvenated under Allen.

Of course, as the Chiefs are learning, rebuilding an offense and defense under a star veteran quarterback doesn't guarantee a scintillating offense overnight.

If even Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and Travis Kelce find themselves having trouble hitting fifth gear, Bills fans have reason to take a deep breath and exercise patience beyond 2024.

Allen, who is still in his 20s, has plenty of time to wait for his team to assemble a quality roster. However, the issue remains if his fans will be as patient. If not, fans and experts may soon be urging the front office to replace one of the team's beating hearts.

How long will the patience of Buffalo Bills fans last? Let us know in the comments section.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Get Up" and H/T Sportskeeda.