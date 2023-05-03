NFL analysts braced for Aaron Rodgers to carry over a few pieces with him if he joined the New York Jets. With Allen Lazard and now Randall Cobb on the roster, that prophecy has become a reality.

Speaking on "Get Up," NFL analyst Ryan Clark didn't seem too surprised, but did take the opportunity to take a 50 caliber shot at the Jets quarterback. Here's how he put it:

"I mean, everybody has their binky, right? Someone that makes them comfortable. It seemed for Aaron Rodgers that that has been Randall Cobb... That's more a comfort pick up for Aaron Rodgers, not a pickup that's going to move the chains or change games for the New York Jets."

Will the New York Jets reach the playoffs in 2023?

Randall Cobb caught 34 passes in 2022, earning 417 yards and a touchdown. The last image of Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers' field was with his arm draped around the receiver as he strolled out of view and into the tunnel.

Now, it seems, there's a chance to reenact the scene with the New York Jets after 2023 or 2024.

Aaron Rodgers takes 2023 more serious than 2022

New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Upon seeing Rodgers in practice and in public, surrounded by people, analysts seem to believe he has essentially been reborn. The quarterback looked five years younger after cutting his hair and touching up his appearance, according to multiple analysts.

At least through a couple of weeks, it appears Rodgers is more committed to the team than he was with the Packers at any point in the last several years.

Between almost perennially teasing either retirement or ditching the team, many fans had grown tired of the signal-caller. However, 2023 appears to be much more about the on-field results for Rodgers as he now has to overcome an intense conference with numerous stars.

That, of course, assumes he can get out of the AFC East intact, with the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills featuring loaded rosters.

