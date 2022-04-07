"They haven't beaten the baddest guy in the box" - NFL analyst pumps the breaks on Bills' offseason hype

The Buffalo Bills and their offseason were discussed on the NFL Network morning show Good Morning Football.

NFL analyst Kyle Brandt says to calm down a bit about the hype surrounding their offseason thus far because it won’t be easy for them this upcoming season as they’ll likely play teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans again:

“The Chiefs thing is lingering. They got business with Kansas City that they have not been able to solve a couple years in a row. And I don't care about the regular season. I'm talking about the big one. Also, I think based on Josh Allen's performance in a loss against the Chiefs; I think they convinced themselves that they were like 18-0 and then lost. Last year's Bills team was 11-6. They had big losses to teams that matter. They lost to Indianapolis. They lost to Tennessee. They lost to Tampa. Like they didn't have a ton of marquee wins. And I'm gonna go even further, the schedule kicks in this year guys. All right, so not only is the AFC East going to be better, this year's Bills teams play the entire AFC North. That's not fun. They're gonna play Rodgers. They're gonna play the Chiefs again, they're gonna play the Titans again. And then their last little addition from the NFC? They play the Rams. Like this is a real, real test. This is not going to be a cakewalk.”

Mike Giardi @MikeGiardi Re-watching KC vs Buffalo from the playoffs (on @nflnetwork right now). I still can't believe the Bills lost this game. I believe they would have won the Super Bowl. Instead, heartbreak. Re-watching KC vs Buffalo from the playoffs (on @nflnetwork right now). I still can't believe the Bills lost this game. I believe they would have won the Super Bowl. Instead, heartbreak.

Brandt concluded his point by asserting that Buffalo isn’t the baddest team in the box and waiting nine months from now to see what transpires:

“And I love them as much as the next guy. But they haven't beaten the baddest guy in the box. Set the Bengals even aside. They have lost in Arrowhead two years in a row. I don't care what the overtime coin flip nonsense was. It's a fun party but there's something hanging over the back of your head that's a little bit sobering right now, and you might as well address it. Yes, they’re the offseason champs. Yes, they’re April Lombardi's. Let's find out what happens eight, nine months from now because that's what it comes down to Dante.”

Buffalo Bills and their offseason

Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs

The Bills signed three-time All-Pro linebacker Von Miller to a six-year, $120 million-dollar contract, including an $18,525,000 signing bonus, $51,435,000 guaranteed, and an average yearly salary of $20 million.

He will get a base salary of $1,120,000, a signing bonus of $18,525,000, a roster bonus of $225,000, and a workout bonus of $100,000 while possessing a cap hit of $5,150,000, and a dead cap value of $45 million.

The linebacker spent the 2021 season with the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

They also re-signed wide receiver Stefon Diggs on a four-year, $96 million contract extension that could be worth more in incentives.

The two-time Pro Bowl receiver will get a $21.5 million signing bonus and $70 million in overall guarantees as part of his new contract. The deal puts the 28-year-old All-Pro receiver with Buffalo for the next six seasons of his career.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Now: #Bills WR Stefon Diggs got paid, with a 4-year extension worth $96M that could be his last with Buffalo (which would be a win for all sides). From NFL Now: #Bills WR Stefon Diggs got paid, with a 4-year extension worth $96M that could be his last with Buffalo (which would be a win for all sides). https://t.co/iKO7KO6XVu

We’ll see how the Bills perform once the 2022 season gets underway.

