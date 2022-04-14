"Kenny Pickett wouldn't have sniffed the first round for like 30 years"- NFL analyst slams this year's quarterback class

Kenny Pickett and the 2022 NFL Draft quarterback class were discussed by NFL analyst John Middlekauff on his "3 and Out" podcast.

Middlekauff stated that the 2022 NFL Draft quarterback class isn’t as star-studded:

"But for the most part, like they can't carry a draft, and right now, the draft just doesn't feel quite as big 'cause it's not a star-studded draft. But part of being a star-studded draft is this draft just doesn't have the quarterbacks, like I think if all these quarterbacks in the history of the league wouldn't probably go in the first round. Right? If up until about five years ago, now we're gonna get a couple guys draft in the first round. But if this was 2006, none of these guys are going in first round.”

Middlekauff concluded his point by saying that Pickett wouldn’t have sniffed the first round for 30 years:

“So, I think we all kind of agree with that. Now, that doesn't mean they're not going to become good players, but based on their talent, based on what they did in the league, or excuse me in college, and going into the draft process like they just wouldn't be first rounders, like Kenny Pickett wouldn't have sniffed the first round for like 30 years, but now quarterback inflation right?"

The Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback threw for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in the 2021 college football season. He finished second in the ACC and seventh in college football in passing yards that season.

Adam Breneman @AdamBreneman81 Kenny Pickett is the most NFL ready QB this cycle. He’s extremely accurate on all three levels with the ability to layer throws when necessary. He’s shown above average arm strength and creates plays outside the pocket. He should be the first QB off the board in Las Vegas. Kenny Pickett is the most NFL ready QB this cycle. He’s extremely accurate on all three levels with the ability to layer throws when necessary. He’s shown above average arm strength and creates plays outside the pocket. He should be the first QB off the board in Las Vegas. https://t.co/esb4lPswmD

The quarterback was the 2021 ACC Offensive Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year. He was the winner of the 2012 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award for having the most outstanding senior quarterback in the nation.

Kenny Pickett and other quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft class

Liberty QB Malik Willis at the 2022 NFL Combine

Pickett is joined by Malik Willis of Liberty, Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati, Matt Corral of Ole Miss, Sam Howell of North Carolina, and others in this year’s draft class.

The Panthers quarterback is expected to go within the top 10 of the draft along with Willis.

Paul Hembekides @PaulHembo



Good read from twitter.com/mcshay13/statu… Todd McShay @McShay13 It’s never been more important than now in the NFL to find difference maker’s in space. Here’s my 13th annual All-Satellite Team, featuring the top-seven game breakers in the 2022 NFL Draft class. espn.com/nfl/draft2022/… It’s never been more important than now in the NFL to find difference maker’s in space. Here’s my 13th annual All-Satellite Team, featuring the top-seven game breakers in the 2022 NFL Draft class. espn.com/nfl/draft2022/… Malik Willis might be the best *runner* in this draft class, and just so happens to have an A-arm.Good read from @McShay13 Malik Willis might be the best *runner* in this draft class, and just so happens to have an A-arm. Good read from @McShay13 ⬇️ twitter.com/mcshay13/statu… https://t.co/iUL77KKeVN

Ridder, Corral, and Howell could go in the first round or early in the second round. We'll see where these quarterbacks start their careers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

