"Don't think he's worth more than a sixth-round pick" - NFL analyst doesn't believe Browns will get much in return for Baker Mayfield 

One NFL analyst doesn’t see the Cleveland Browns getting much back for quarterback Baker Mayfield via trade this offseason.

On his eponymous podcast on The Volume, The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Cowherd said that Cleveland wouldn’t get much in a trade for Mayfield, asserting that the quarterback’s value is no more than a sixth-round draft pick:

“Let me start with this. Baker Mayfield’s market is really small. So just go team by team, AFC, and NFC. I'd make the argument the only place Baker Mayfield is a viable option is Seattle. Tough division. Don't have a starter. A fairly desperate 70-year-old coach that wants to win now. He's not going to go to New Orleans. They wanted to go big game hunting with Deshaun and missed out. He's not going to Atlanta. Matt Ryan may get an extension; he's got one year left, and he's too expensive. He's not going to Carolina; they're already paying $18 million per Sam Donald. The Jets are staying with their guy.

"The Giants are staying with their guy. Washington got their guy. Philly is staying with their guy. Look around the National Football League, it seems to me, the spot is Seattle. I don't think he's worth probably more than a sixth-round pick. Maybe a fifth. Remember, he’s only got one year left on a contract, and he's expensive at 18 million. What are you going to give up for Baker Mayfield? There's no guarantee you get him for two years. And I'm not so sure Seattle's not going to draft a quarterback, Malik Willis of Liberty, with their first pick. So, there's not much of a market. Cleveland's not going to get much.”

The 26-year-old signal-caller was drafted by the Browns with the number one overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He started 59 games under center for Cleveland, leading them to the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 season during the 2020 season.

Possible Trade Destinations for Baker Mayfield

With the Browns trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, the team is likely to move from Mayfield.

One team that stands out is the Seattle Seahawks as they traded their longtime quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason.

Another team that could be interested is the Indianapolis Colts as they traded quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders.

Where will the Browns quarterback be playing come the start of the 2022 season? This offseason will give us that answer.

