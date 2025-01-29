NFL analyst disputes claims of Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs being the greatest NFL dynasty over Tom Brady's Patriots

Patrick Mahomes has never posed as great a threat to Tom Brady's seemingly-assured GOAT status as he does now after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a historic third straight Super Bowl appearance. Should they win next week, they may start being touted as the greater dynasty than the 2000s and 2010s New England Patriots - except at least one person disagrees with that notion.

On Tuesday's episode of FS1's SPEAK, Joy Taylor shared why she thinks the Patriots are arguably the greater dynasty.

"Let's stop diminishing what Tom Brady and Bill Belichick accomplished. 13 AFC Championship Games, nine Super Bowl appearances, six Super Bowl wins over a 20-year span ... I can't just erase 20 years. I lived it. I have the trauma of that organization, terrorizing the AFC, year after year after year ... I'm not ready to let that go yet," Taylor said.

This remark was somewhat contrary to Dan Orlovsky's opinion on First Take on Tuesday. He said that while Mahomes still "chases Brady's ghost", the former is the "best player he's ever seen."

"The Chiefs are going back because they are everything that the Patriots were, with a freakazoid at quarterback. Tom Brady wasn’t the freakazoid. He’s the greatest of all time. Patrick is the best player I’ve ever seen," Orlovsky said.

Insider says Patriots fans should not be "sweating" as Chiefs seek historic Super Bowl hat trick

Another person who is not particularly worried if Patrick Mahomes secures the three-peat at the Caesars Superdome is NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran. On the latest episode of Quick Slants, he said that the Patriots' legacy has been secured by the longevity of their consistency in making the playoffs and reaching championship games - regardless of how the Chiefs fare against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"The 3-peat would certainly be a feather in their particular caps," Curran said (via NBC Sports). "But to me, I look at the Patriots dynasty - and you guys might be sweating the Chiefs, but I'm not really as a Patriots observer over the entirety of this dynasty.

"They not only had the first dynasty, but they buttressed it with the second one. And yeah, you know what? You could have a third straight Super Bowl win for the Kansas City Chiefs, and that's very much within reach. And Patrick Mahomes deserves every bit of being at least in the conversation of the greatest to ever play the game.

"But the bar is set so high that if you objectively look at it, you still have to be looking at Everest compared to Mount Washington. You lop another Mount Washington on top of it, then you get the Everest."

Super Bowl LIX kicks off at 7:30 PM ET on Fox on February 9.

