NFL analyst doesn't believe Deebo Samuel has done enough to get massive contract extension

Deebo Samuel is clamoring for a massive raise. Some have a problem with the request. Others say he's done enough. The San Francisco 49ers have apparently taken the former side, and now, one NFL analyst is also asking for the wide receiver to do more. Speaking on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, NFL analyst Geoff Schwartz explained why:

“Yeah, it was about the back end of the season in the playoffs. And so I just think those are like 'Hey, can we get like half a season more of this before we give you a $24 million.' I think that's a fair thing for the 49ers to say. I get why guys want to get paid. I hope every player gets paid as much as they want ... but I get the Niners being like, 'Yeah, we'd see like a little more of this.'”

Basically, he said the wide receiver needs to establish a pattern of success. At the moment, there are simply too many questions to take a gamble as big as he's asking.

Jeff Darlington @JeffDarlington Breaking News: I just spoke to wide receiver Deebo Samuel — and he told me that he has asked the 49ers to trade him.



Deebo Samuel's career

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

Of course, to understand why the wide receiver has some sticking points, one needs to understand the wide receiver's story up to this point.

Samuel was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft with the 36th overall pick, according to Pro Football Reference.

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report You a fake a** “fan” for calling out Deebo Samuel. This a grown man looking out for his family -- who’s put in more work/time into his craft than you can even imagine. Racist notes and death threats? Are you kidding me? Complete 🗑 and a huge L. Deebo doesn’t owe anyone anything! You a fake a** “fan” for calling out Deebo Samuel. This a grown man looking out for his family -- who’s put in more work/time into his craft than you can even imagine. Racist notes and death threats? Are you kidding me? Complete 🗑 and a huge L. Deebo doesn’t owe anyone anything!

His rookie season stood out to team fans, but it failed to gain a lot of traction on the national stage. In his rookie season, he caught 57 passes for 802 yards and three touchdowns. Nevertheless, it left fans and local analysts optimistic about his future. However, if 2019 was a sunny day, 2020 was a rainy day.

In his second season, the wide receiver suffered an injury and only played in seven games. During those seven games, the wide receiver caught 33 passes for 391 yards and one touchdown. To regain momentum, he needed to have a big 2021 season.

In 2021, Deebo Samuel put himself on the national stage in playing 16 games and catching 77 passes for 1405 yards and six touchdowns. As soon as the season ended, the wide receiver felt he had regained momentum in his career and wanted to cash in before his contract year.

However, upon failing to get what he wanted, he has now asked for a trade from the organization. One would guess that his next team would be obligated to sign him to a big deal. Will Samuel's story have a happy ending, or will he need to make 2022 a "prove it" year?

