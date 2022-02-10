"He's toying with my emotions" - NFL analyst left dreaming about sensational Tom Brady return

Former NFL offensive lineman Jeff Saturday is torn emotionally regarding Tom Brady's cryptic message yesterday as the former NFL quarterback teased a potential return to the NFL just weeks after announcing his retirement.

Saturday, who appeared on ESPN's NFL Live to talk about the potential of Brady's return, stated that the 44-year-old quarterback can't do it to him as it is toying with his emotions.

"SO YOU'RE SAYING THERE'S A CHANCE?! My man is toying with my emotions. Don't do it to me," Tom, Saturday said.

“You’re basically my age, you were the MVP of the league this year, you got what it takes to continue to do it and now your waffling. Maybe I will, don’t do it, your hurting my soul right now, just keep quiet and then make a towel waving return, just sneak out, run through the tunnel, everybody’s shocked and surprised. Right now I’m a little bit devastated I’m not going to lie, I don’t know where to go emotionally.”

Brady teased potential return on the Let's Go Podcast

Brady spoke on the Let's Go Podcast with Jim Gray as he does every week of the NFL season. The legendary quarterback left the door slightly ajar for a return to the NFL just weeks after announcing his retirement. He did state, however, that a return would be unlikely.

"You know, I'm just going to take things as they come," Brady said. "I think that's the best way to put it and I don't think anything -- you know, you never say never."

"I know that I'm very -- I feel very good about my decision," he said. "I don't know how I'll feel six months from now, and if that will change, it most likely won't. But I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week."

For most players, when the end of their career comes, they are done. No more second guessing the decision. That's easier for some than others, and it appears that, while the former Buccaneers quarterback is content with his decision now, later down the line, it may change.

While playing again is likely to be out of the question, it would be hard not to fathom Brady's return to the NFL in some form of coaching capacity for a franchise.

After his latest comments, fans are clamoring at the prospect that we may see the greatest of all-time in the league once again.

