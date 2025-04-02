NFL analyst drops realistic expectations for Caleb Williams’ first season with Ben Johnson

Despite a problematic rookie campaign for last year’s #1 NFL Draft pick, one NFL analyst has lofty expectations for Caleb Williams. He will play with offensive guru Ben Johnson as his head coach next season, and some people, including Danny Parkins, have a high ceiling for the former Heisman Trophy winner as a result.

On Wednesday’s edition of “Breakfast Ball”, Parkins laid out what he needs to see from Williams in Year 2 as an NFL starter (0:08):

“He was about 62 percent (completion percentage) get above 65, that’ll get you the league average or better, 20 touchdowns, get to 30 plus, no Bears quarterbacks ever done it, over 3,500 yards, go 4,000.

"No Bears quarterback has ever done it, 68 sacks is preposterous, just get below 50… and then we got to have a winning record (9+ wins)."

Parkins co-host Craig Carton believes that as long as Williams can show signs of improvement and progression, it will be encouraging for Johnson and the Chicago Bears (0:46):

“Expect him to have some bad games. 'Cause that’s the nature of the beast here. He’s not going 17-0. He’s gonna throw a bad pick, he’s gonna misread a defense, he’s gonna have some struggles along the way."

The Bears were 5-12 with Williams behind center last season, and the former USC QB threw for 3,541 yards.

Johnson reportedly has plans to help Caleb Williams

After what he did with the Detroit Lions offense, there’s a lot on the plate for Ben Johnson in the form of the Bears. In 2024, Johnson’s Lions were ranked first in points per game (33.2), posting 40+ points on six occasions.

According to Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, the 38-year-old has a plan to help Caleb Williams get back on track:

“Ben Johnson talked about it today (Tuesday). He said it takes a village. It’s the play call. It’s the receivers getting open. It’s getting rid of the ball quick, but he said it all starts up front.

“So much about Caleb Williams, and this improvement was already done when Ryan Poles added those three starting offensive linemen.”

The Bears have not had a winning season since they last made the playoffs in the 2018 campaign (12-4). In 2024 they had just one Pro Bowler on the roster, cornerback Jaylon Johnson. They finished dead last in offensive yards per game (284.6).

