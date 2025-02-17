NFL analyst drops truth bomb on doubts regarding Travis Kelce's role for Chiefs next season

In the next few weeks, Travis Kelce will decide whether he wants to continue his NFL career or retire. The decision comes after Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX.

Ad

The debate of whether Kelce should retire has circulated around sports programs and social media. On Monday morning's episode of FS1's "Breakfast Ball," NFL analyst Danny Parkins gave his blunt take on Travis Kelce's retirement situation.

Parkins said that some are saying the three-time Super Bowl winning tight end hasn't been as effective as he ages but, if he retires, the Kansas City Chiefs won't win again. He said that people can't say both, it's either one or the other.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"People cannot have it both ways: Can't say Travis Kelce was a non-factor in the Super Bowl, AFC title game, that he's lost a step and was terrible this year ... and now that he's gone, the dynasty is all over." - Danny Parkins said on FS1's "Breakfast Ball."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Danny Parkins added that the situation is either that Travis Kelce is no longer the high-caliber player he once was and needs to retire. Or, he needs to stay because he's crucial for the Kansas City Chiefs to continue to win in the future.

Kansas City Chiefs have given Travis Kelce a deadline to make retirement decision

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly given tight end Travis Kelce a deadline to make a decision regarding his future in the NFL. Kelce reportedly has until March 14, 2025, to inform the Chiefs if he will return.

Ad

The Athletic shared the news of the deadline just days after the Super Bowl LIX loss. The reason for the timing is because Kelce is due a $11.5 million roster bonus on March 15, 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On last week's episode of his "New Heights" podcast, the tight end said that he knows everyone is waiting for him to make an announcement. He said right now, he's just processing everything and will make a decision about his future in the near future.

Regarding his ability to continue playing in the NFL, he told older brother Jason Kelce:

"I think I can play. It's just whether or not I'm motivated or it's the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person to take on all that responsibility." - Kelce said on the "New Heights" podcast.

It remains to be seen what Kelce decides and whether he will return to the Kansas City Chiefs next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.